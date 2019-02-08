Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elevate Credit : Description Post-Effective Amendment to an S-8 filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 01:50pm EST

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO

FORM S-8

REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Registration No. 333-223586

Delaware

46-4714474

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

4150 International Plaza, Suite 300

Fort Worth, Texas

76109

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip code)

2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan, as Amended 2016 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as Amended

(Full title of the plan)

Kenneth E. Rees Chief Executive Officer

Elevate Credit, Inc.

4150 International Plaza, Suite 300

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

(Name and address of agent for service)

(817) 928-1500

(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Brandon C. Parris, Esq. Morrison & Foerster LLP

425 Market Street

San Francisco, California 94105

(415) 268-7000

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:Large accelerated filer o

Accelerated filer x

Non-accelerated filer o Smaller reporting company o Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. x

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 deregisters certain shares that were initially registered on our Registration Statement on Form S-8 initially filed on March 12, 2018 (Registration No. 333-223586), (the "Registration Statement"), pursuant to which the Registrant registered 67,204 shares of common stock of the Registrant, par value $0.0004 per share (the "Common Stock"), issuable under the Restricted Stock Unit Agreement for Brian Biglin (the "RSU Agreement"). The offering contemplated by the Registration Statement has terminated by virtue of the resignation of Mr. Biglin and the corresponding forfeiture of the shares of Common Stock underlying the RSU Agreement. Pursuant to the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement, we are filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to deregister, as of the effective date of this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1, such 67,204 shares of Common Stock unsold under the Registration Statement.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Fort Worth, State of Texas, on the 8th day of February, 2019.

Elevate Credit, Inc.

By:

/s/ Kenneth E. Rees

Kenneth E. Rees

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Name

Capacity

Date

/s/ Kenneth E. Rees

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman (Principal

February 8, 2019

Kenneth E. Rees

Executive Officer)

/s/ Christopher Lutes

Chief Financial Officer

February 8, 2019

Christopher Lutes

(Principal Financial Officer)

/s/ Chad Bradford

Chief Accounting Officer

February 8, 2019

Chad Bradford

(Principal Accounting Officer)

/s/ Bradley R. Strock

February 8, 2019

Bradley R. Strock

Director

/s/ John C. Dean

February 8, 2019

John C. Dean

Director

/s/ Stephen B. Galasso

February 8, 2019

Stephen B. Galasso

Director

/s/ Tyler W.K. Head

February 8, 2019

Tyler W.K. Head

Director

/s/ Robert L. Johnson

February 8, 2019

Robert L. Johnson

Director

/s/ Stephen J. Shaper

February 8, 2019

Stephen J. Shaper

Director

/s/ Saundra D. Schrock

February 8, 2019

Saundra D. Schrock

Director

Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 18:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pALLSTATE : Increases Quarterly Dividend 8.7%
PR
02:01pDefenseStorm Named a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company
BU
02:01pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, YRCW, W and MU
GL
02:01pStrategic Partnership Between DirectEmployers & SocialTalent Enables Expansion of OFCCP Education & Training
BU
02:00pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:00pDESCRIPTION SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
02:00pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Global Asset Management Inc. appoints new sub-advisor and announces fund name change
AQ
01:59pRYANAIR : CEO's new share option scheme targets doubling profit in five years
RE
01:59pHOME BANCSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:59pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.