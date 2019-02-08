Elevate Credit : Description Post-Effective Amendment to an S-8 filing

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2019

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

Registration No. 333-223586

Delaware 46-4714474

2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan, as Amended 2016 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as Amended

Kenneth E. Rees Chief Executive Officer

Elevate Credit, Inc.

4150 International Plaza, Suite 300

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

(817) 928-1500

Brandon C. Parris, Esq. Morrison & Foerster LLP

425 Market Street

San Francisco, California 94105

(415) 268-7000

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 deregisters certain shares that were initially registered on our Registration Statement on Form S-8 initially filed on March 12, 2018 (Registration No. 333-223586), (the "Registration Statement"), pursuant to which the Registrant registered 67,204 shares of common stock of the Registrant, par value $0.0004 per share (the "Common Stock"), issuable under the Restricted Stock Unit Agreement for Brian Biglin (the "RSU Agreement"). The offering contemplated by the Registration Statement has terminated by virtue of the resignation of Mr. Biglin and the corresponding forfeiture of the shares of Common Stock underlying the RSU Agreement. Pursuant to the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement, we are filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to deregister, as of the effective date of this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1, such 67,204 shares of Common Stock unsold under the Registration Statement.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Fort Worth, State of Texas, on the 8th day of February, 2019.

Elevate Credit, Inc.

/s/ Kenneth E. Rees

Kenneth E. Rees

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.