Elevate Credit : Description Proxy Statement (definitive)

04/03/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

Elevate Credit, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

1.Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

2.Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

3.Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

4.Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

5.Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

1.Amount Previously Paid:

2.Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

3.Filing Party:

4.Date Filed:

Table of Contents

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

4150 International Plaza, Suite 300

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Dear Stockholder:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Elevate Credit, Inc. ("the Company") will be held at the headquarters of the Company, 4150 International Plaza, Suite 300, Fort Worth, Texas 76109 at 9 a.m. Central Time on May 3, 2019, for the following purposes:

1.Elect the two director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders;

2.Ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2019; and

3.Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

These proposals are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

The close of business on March 27, 2019 has been fixed as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of stockholders as of the record date will be available for stockholder inspection at the headquarters of the Company, 4150 International Plaza, Suite 300, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, during ordinary business hours, from April 23, 2019 to the date of the Annual Meeting. The list will also be available for inspection at the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote by Internet, by telephone or by completing, signing and dating your printable proxy card and returning it as soon as possible. If you are voting by Internet or by telephone, please follow the instructions on your proxy card. If you attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, your proxy will not be used.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Investor Relations at (817) 928-1646 or send an e-mail to investors@elevate.com.

At the Annual Meeting, you will have an opportunity to ask questions about the Company and its operations. You may attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares in person, even if you previously voted by the Internet, by telephone or returned your proxy card. Your proxy (including a proxy granted by the Internet or by telephone) may be revoked by sending in another signed proxy card with a later date, sending a letter revoking your proxy to the Company's Secretary in Fort Worth, Texas, voting again by Internet or telephone, or attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person.

We look forward to seeing you. Thank you for your ongoing support of and interest in Elevate Credit, Inc.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Kenneth E. Rees

Kenneth E. Rees

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

April 3, 2019

Important notice regarding the internet availability of proxy materials for the stockholders meeting to be held on May 3, 2019. Stockholders may

access, view and download the 2019 Proxy Statement, the accompanying form of proxy card and the 2018 Annual Report at

www.envisionreports.com/ELVT

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1

Explanatory Note

1

Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting

2

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

6

Board of Directors

7

Corporate Governance

10

Board Composition and Director Independence

10

Board of Directors Leadership Structure

10

Board Meetings, Attendance and Committees

11

Audit Committee

11

Compensation Committee

12

Role of the Executive Officers in Compensation Decisions

12

Role of Compensation Consultant

13

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

13

Risk Committee

14

Board Oversight of Risk Management

14

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

15

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy

15

Corporate Governance Guidelines

15

Director Nomination Process

15

Director Qualifications

15

Board Diversity Approach

16

Communications with Directors

17

Proposal 2: Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

18

Policy on Audit Committee Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

18

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees and Services

18

Executive Officers

19

Executive Compensation

20

Summary Compensation Table

20

Retirement Plans

24

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control

24

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2018 Fiscal Year-end

25

Director Compensation

27

Non-Employee Director Compensation

27

Cash Compensation

27

Equity Compensation

27

Director Compensation Table

28

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters

30

Beneficial Ownership

30

Equity Compensation Plan Information

32

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance

33

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions

34

Transactions with RLJ Financial LLC

34

Lending Arrangement with Director under Credit Facility with Victory Park Management, LLC ("VPC")

34

Registration Rights

34

Demand registration rights

35

Piggyback registration rights

35

Form S-3 registration rights

35

Registration expenses

35

Expiration of registration rights

36

Table of Contents

Limitations on Liability and Indemnification Matters

36

Policies and Procedures for Transactions with Related Persons

36

Audit Committee Report

38

Additional Information

39

Requirements for Stockholder Proposals to be Considered for Inclusion in our Proxy Materials

39

Requirements for Stockholder Proposals to be Brought Before an Annual Meeting

39

Incorporation by Reference

39

Householding

39

Voting by Telephone or the Internet

40

Other Matters

40

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:11:03 UTC
