Elevate Credit : Description Proxy Statement (definitive)

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

4150 International Plaza, Suite 300

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Dear Stockholder:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Elevate Credit, Inc. ("the Company") will be held at the headquarters of the Company, 4150 International Plaza, Suite 300, Fort Worth, Texas 76109 at 9 a.m. Central Time on May 3, 2019, for the following purposes:

1.Elect the two director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders;

2.Ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2019; and

3.Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

These proposals are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

The close of business on March 27, 2019 has been fixed as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of stockholders as of the record date will be available for stockholder inspection at the headquarters of the Company, 4150 International Plaza, Suite 300, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, during ordinary business hours, from April 23, 2019 to the date of the Annual Meeting. The list will also be available for inspection at the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote by Internet, by telephone or by completing, signing and dating your printable proxy card and returning it as soon as possible. If you are voting by Internet or by telephone, please follow the instructions on your proxy card. If you attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, your proxy will not be used.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Investor Relations at (817) 928-1646 or send an e-mail to investors@elevate.com.

At the Annual Meeting, you will have an opportunity to ask questions about the Company and its operations. You may attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares in person, even if you previously voted by the Internet, by telephone or returned your proxy card. Your proxy (including a proxy granted by the Internet or by telephone) may be revoked by sending in another signed proxy card with a later date, sending a letter revoking your proxy to the Company's Secretary in Fort Worth, Texas, voting again by Internet or telephone, or attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person.

We look forward to seeing you. Thank you for your ongoing support of and interest in Elevate Credit, Inc.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Kenneth E. Rees

Kenneth E. Rees

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

April 3, 2019

Important notice regarding the internet availability of proxy materials for the stockholders meeting to be held on May 3, 2019. Stockholders may

access, view and download the 2019 Proxy Statement, the accompanying form of proxy card and the 2018 Annual Report at

