Elevate Inclusion Summit Attracts Nearly 300 Minority Entrepreneurs, Investors, Inclusion Supporters for Important Discussions on Diversity & Inclusive Investing

What:

Elevate Capital, which manages one of the nation's first venture capital funds to support inclusion and diversity, is hosting its first annual Elevate Inclusion Summit investment conference tomorrow on Friday, October 12, 2018. Nearly 300 attendees including women founders, entrepreneurs of color, entrepreneurs from other minority communities, venture capitalists and other investors, and inclusion supporters from Portland, Seattle, Silicon Valley and beyond are expected to attend the event. More than 50% of attendees are women and approximately 90 percent of the panelists are women.