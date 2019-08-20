Elevate's Best in Class: Nick Torres - ET August 20, 2019

The Pitch: Raising the bar is one of Elevate's core values and one thing that Nick Torres, a Sr. Desktop Technician on our enterprise technology team really has taken to heart.

The Post: 'Elevate empowers self-motivation. The ball is in your court if you want to learn something new.' Self-starters - keep reading to see how you would fit in at Elevate.

Nick Torres - Sr. Desktop Technician

Why did you choose Elevate?

Upon research I found out it was a fast-growing company. The position was explained to be much more then just a desktop role with the opportunity to learn more about packaging and SCCM.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Interacting with and helping people. My role has an opportunity to interact with every business unit in the company. Working with great people is rewarding.

What do you think makes Elevate unique?

Elevate empowers self-motivation. The thought of creating your own goals is scary at first but once you have done it once you realize that the ball is in your court and if you want to learn something you have the ability. Most places I have worked were siloed so it was tough to branch out and learn if you wanted to. Here is quite the opposite.

If you could describe the Elevate culture in three words, what would they be?

Rewarding, Fast Paced, Engaging

What do you enjoy the most about working in Fort Worth?

I was born and raised in Fort Worth and we are close to all our friends and family. I have seen Fort Worth grow tremendously but still has the same feel from when I was kid.

How do you spend your time when you are not at work?

Spending time with my wife and son. I like to stay active whether it be at the gym or taking our son out to the park. I also enjoy going to local craft breweries and watching sports whether it be the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers or Dallas Mavericks.

For a list of current openings and to hear more about life at Elevate, click here.