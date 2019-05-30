Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elevate's Best in Class: Piyush Nilgiri – Enterprise Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

Pitch:

'At Elevate, nothing is typical, every day brings a unique challenge that directly impacts our customer, which makes work more interesting'.

Post:

A self-proclaimed data geek, Piyush, a principal architect, says Elevate is a data geek's paradise. 'It is really rare to find a role where data is not an after-thought but engrained in every business decision.' His passion for data may have landed him the job, but the innovative culture and support from leadership keep him coming back each day.

Why did you choose Elevate?

Elevate is a great place to work and shine for any data enthusiast / scientist, everything we do here is related to data. We don't have any physical stores thus we have to use data in innovative ways to target and acquire customers. Making right data available consistently across the enterprise makes all the difference and is key to our mission and growth. It is amazing to be part of an organization that is leading a way to transform non-prime lending space for good.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Getting personal thanks from top leadership whom I support in solving chronic data issues that had been holding them back. Being in a mid-sized company offers me a unique opportunity to work directly with chief executives, very rare and priceless.

Who or what inspires you?

My current boss who has been a great mentor, who helped me grow both in my knowledge and career.

What do you enjoy the most about working in Fort Worth/Dallas?

Days of sunshine, growing community of diverse cultures, cost of living - love being a Texan.

How does what you do in your personal time impact your professional outputs?

Working out not only help you to become strong physically but mentally as well; it empowers you with perseverance to carry on when both your mind and body says, 'It can't be done.' Also, it allows me to have a great work life balance and gives me the energy to devote to solving tough challenges at work.

What do you do better than 90% of people?

Stay positive.

Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pNEXT-GENERATION ONTAP SYSTEM MANAGER : Simple, Flexible, and Agile
PU
12:24pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles $41.35 Million Sale of Conejo Corporate Campus
PU
12:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US-Sponsored Economic Conference In Bahrain Set For June 25-26 As First Part Of Trump Mideast Peace Plan Rollout Will Go Ahead As Scheduled; Official Says Will Release Political Part Of Mideast Peace Plan 'When The Timing Is Right'
PU
12:24pFIRST SPONSOR : Results Of The Rights Issue
PU
12:24pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's ‘On Stage' Will Air Comprehensive Tony Season Recap and its Signature Show Leading up to the 73rd Annual Tony Awards®
PU
12:24pSNAM : CDP, Ansaldo Energia and Snam team up to combine sustainable energy sources and digital applications
PU
12:22pSCIENCE : AB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
12:22pAB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
12:20pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Tria sees no reason for state to buy stake in FCA in any merger with Renault
RE
12:20pKENON : Reports Q1 2019 Results and Additional Updates
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : CANADIAN SOLAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About