Elevate's Best in Class: Piyush Nilgiri – Enterprise Technology

'At Elevate, nothing is typical, every day brings a unique challenge that directly impacts our customer, which makes work more interesting'.

A self-proclaimed data geek, Piyush, a principal architect, says Elevate is a data geek's paradise. 'It is really rare to find a role where data is not an after-thought but engrained in every business decision.' His passion for data may have landed him the job, but the innovative culture and support from leadership keep him coming back each day.

Why did you choose Elevate?

Elevate is a great place to work and shine for any data enthusiast / scientist, everything we do here is related to data. We don't have any physical stores thus we have to use data in innovative ways to target and acquire customers. Making right data available consistently across the enterprise makes all the difference and is key to our mission and growth. It is amazing to be part of an organization that is leading a way to transform non-prime lending space for good.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Getting personal thanks from top leadership whom I support in solving chronic data issues that had been holding them back. Being in a mid-sized company offers me a unique opportunity to work directly with chief executives, very rare and priceless.

Who or what inspires you?

My current boss who has been a great mentor, who helped me grow both in my knowledge and career.

What do you enjoy the most about working in Fort Worth/Dallas?

Days of sunshine, growing community of diverse cultures, cost of living - love being a Texan.

How does what you do in your personal time impact your professional outputs?

Working out not only help you to become strong physically but mentally as well; it empowers you with perseverance to carry on when both your mind and body says, 'It can't be done.' Also, it allows me to have a great work life balance and gives me the energy to devote to solving tough challenges at work.

What do you do better than 90% of people?

Stay positive.