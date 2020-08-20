Log in
Eleven Ervin Cohen & Jessup Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers 2021

08/20/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Ervin Cohen & Jessup today announced nine of the Firm’s attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021. Additionally, two of the Firm’s attorneys have been selected for the inaugural Best Lawyers: ‘Ones to Watch.’

“To have so many of our attorneys recognized by their peers is a testament to the dedication of our lawyers on behalf of our clients,” said Co-Managing Partner Randall S. Leff. “Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, and we are honored to be included in the latest edition.”

The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup attorneys have been named to The Best Lawyers in America 2021:

Peter A. Davidson – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Geoffrey M. Gold – Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Law
Randall S. Leff – Commercial Litigation
Barry J. MacNaughton – Construction Law
Byron Z. Moldo – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Mayer Nazarian – Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Peter S. Selvin – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law
Lee Silver – Real Estate Law
Joan B. Velazquez – Real Estate Law

In addition, Partner Elizabeth A. Dryden was recognized by Best Lawyers as ‘One to Watch’ for her work in Real Estate Law along with Partner Pooja S. Nair for her work in Commercial Litigation.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession,” says Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. “After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
