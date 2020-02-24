UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE 09-20 2/24/20

ELIGIBILITY OF BRAZIL TO EXPORT RAW INTACT BEEF TO THE UNITED STATES

I. PURPOSE

This notice provides instructions to inspection program personnel (IPP) at official import inspection establishments on actions to take when verifying the accuracy of inspection certificates for imported raw intact beef products from the central competent authority of Brazil. The certificates provide assurance that these products meet FSIS requirements.

II. BACKGROUND

On June 22, 2017, the Department suspended imports of all Brazilian raw intact beef because of food safety and animal health concerns. Since that time, Brazil has been eligible to export raw pork; heat- treated, not-ready-to-eat beef extracts; and thermally processed-commercially sterile, dried, and cooked, ready-to-eat, processed beef products to the United States. Upon completion of an audit of Brazil's inspection system for beef slaughter and further processing, FSIS determined that raw intact beef from Brazil is eligible for export to the United States from cattle slaughtered on and after February 21, 2020, the date that the Department lifted the suspension. Raw intact beef products derived from cattle slaughtered in Brazil and certified as slaughtered before February 21, 2020, are not eligible for entry into the United States.

IPP RESPONSIBILITIES

IPP are to follow the instructions in FSIS Directive 9900.1 , Imported Product Shipment Presentation , and are to verify the slaughter dates on the inspection certificate are on or after February 21, 2020. When the inspection certificate does not contain certification of the slaughter dates, or the products are certified as slaughtered before February 21, 2020, IPP are to fail the Certification Type of Inspection (TOI) in the Public Health Information System (PHIS). This will initiate a refused entry in PHIS. IPP are to refer to FSIS Directive 9900.8 , for disposition.

IV. QUESTIONS

Refer questions regarding this notice to the Office of Policy and Program Development through askFSIS. When submitting a question, use the Submit a Question tab and enter the following information in the fields provided: