Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elim Mining Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Report; Clarifies Mineral Extraction Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, announces the previously announced Cactus Mine Stockpile Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) (dated March 10, 2020) is now filed on the company’s website (www.cactusmine.com | www.elimmining.com).

Clarification: Mining, Processing and Production Plan

The previously released PEA press release stated that the report “contemplates an 8-year heap leach operation to process oxide material from the Cactus Stockpile using mining contractors, followed by crushing, agglomeration and heap leaching.” To clarify, the operation will consist of a “run of mine” heap leach process that does not require either crushing or agglomeration.

About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)

Elim Mining Incorporated is a private mineral resource development company with headquarters in Reno, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. Elim is rooted in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development and sustainable production of precious and base metal properties in well-known geologic regions. The company seeks assets with significant potential for proven and probable mineral reserves. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years of combined experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Elim to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aBURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aNOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on March 26, 2020
BU
06:50aDOLLAR GENERAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:50aACCENTURE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:50aSEB postpones the AGM until a later date
GL
06:50aDALDRUP & SÖHNE AG : Josef Daldrup resigns from the board
EQ
06:48aABN AMRO announces support measures for clients in response to impact of coronavirus
GL
06:47aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Announces Revised 2020 Capital Budget Of $1.2 Billion And Provides Operational Update
PU
06:47aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : ECB announces 750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)
PU
06:47aGRAINGER WW : 2020 Proxy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group