Elion Partners : Establishes West Coast Presence With New Senior Managing Director of Industrial Investments

Former head of real estate for Amazon Logistics, James Lambert, joins Elion Partners to help expand its logistics real estate acquisition strategy into the West Coast

Logistics real estate investment firm Elion Partners announced the appointment of James Lambert as Senior Managing Director of Industrial Investments, expanding the firm’s logistics real estate acquisition strategy to the West Coast. He is the former principal and head of real estate for Amazon Logistics.

Lambert will be responsible for overseeing strategic infill acquisition opportunities in high-growth core markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. He will also play an integral role in the firm’s New York metro area acquisition strategy. He will be positioned in Seattle, Washington, establishing the firm’s West Coast presence.

Recent economic shifts have sparked enormous growth within the logistics real estate space.

“With consumers forced to stay home, e-commerce has seen an acceleration in sales, placing a strain on inventory levels and supply chains,” said Shlomo Khoudari, Managing Partner at Elion Partners. “This catalytic shift in consumer behavior is driving logistics real estate to serve as the infrastructure to answer that demand.”

Elion currently owns and operates logistics assets throughout the East Coast and Midwest. Focused on first-, middle and last-mile solutions, Elion Partners’ properties are located in strategic infill locations in high growth urban markets throughout the country.

“We are pleased to welcome James into the Elion family,” said Khoudari. “The synergies between his expertise and our dedicated team are a great compliment to the culture at Elion.”

Lambert added: “I am pleased to now be a part of the Elion family. The firm’s team, culture and commitment to the full range of logistics assets drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to helping propel the investment strategy forward.”

At Amazon Logistics, Lambert led the real estate team in its last-mile site acquisition strategy for five years. During this time, he increased Amazon’s site count from five to 130 nationwide. Before this, Lambert spent more than 15 years leading the real estate strategies for Starbucks and other brands.

James earned his Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law, his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Eastern Washington University, and earned the MIT Center certification for Real Estate Fundamentals of Portfolio and Asset Management.

About Elion Partners

Elion Partners is a logistics-focused real estate investment firm and registered investment adviser1. As a vertically integrated platform, Elion is both a fiduciary and operator, managing more than $1.5 billion in real estate assets through closed-end funds and permanent capital investment vehicles. As long-term stewards of capital, principals of Elion invest personally in each of the firm’s funds to ensure alignment of interests and transparency with its capital partners. http://elionpartners.com/

1 Elion is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the “Advisers Act”). Registration as an investment adviser with the SEC or with any state securities authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005596/en/