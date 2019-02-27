Elior Group: Areas Becomes Sole Caterer for Girona-Costa Brava Airport

Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has strengthened its presence in Girona-Costa Brava Airport to become the sole caterer for this major airport in Spain. Areas has won a five-year contract to manage new points of sale under the Burger King, Carlsberg, Exploring The World, Lavazza and La Pausa brands, as well as for the automatic food vending machines in the airport.

With over two million passengers in 2018, Girona-Costa Brava Airport is a hub for tourism, commerce and industry, situated between the beaches of Costa Brava, the mountain range of the Pyrenees and the cities of Girona and Barcelona. Present in Girona-Costa Brava Airport since 2002, Areas has accompanied the airport’s development by taking into account its specific needs, notably concerning increased frequency rates during holiday periods.

Drawing on its expertise acquired in 13 countries, Areas has introduced in the airport a range of innovative catering concepts based on city-center catering codes, with a view to satisfying new consumer demands. The renewal of Areas' catering offer includes a variety of concepts such as the well-known fast food brand Burger King; the cozy La Pausa restaurant where travelers can savor a variety of fish and meat dishes meals, as well as hot and cold starters and sandwiches; Exploring The World which offers a range of beers, wines and tapas; a Carlsberg bar; a Lavazza café; and, at peak season, a Torrons Vicens pop-up store where travelers can savor the famous Catalan nougat.

Commenting on the contract renewal, the CEO of Areas Worldwide, Oscar Vela, stated, "This new contract win underscores Areas' commitment to introduce quality concepts by offering travelers a unique experience in all of the airports where we are present. It has enabled the Group to reinforce its leadership position and consolidate its positions at Girona-Costa Brava Airport".

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1,832 billion in revenue in 2017/2018. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 340 million customers each year in 2,100 restaurants and points of sale in 13 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers’ needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For more information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas / @Areas_FR / @Areas_ES Instagram: @areas.es

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005505/en/