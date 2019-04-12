Elior Group: Dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

Results of the stock dividend option

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that the option offered to shareholders of receiving their fiscal 2018 dividend in the form of new shares resulted in the subscription of 2,327,852 new shares, corresponding to a 45.76% dividend reinvestment rate.

This stock dividend option – which was exercisable from March 29, 2019 through April 8, 2019 – enables shareholders who took up the option to receive their dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (set at €0.34 per share) in the form of new Elior Group shares to be issued at a per-share price of €11.73.

The new shares will be issued on April 16, 2019 and will be listed on Euronext Paris under the same ISIN as the Company's existing shares (FR0011950732). They will then be delivered to the relevant banks and brokers which will record them in their shareholder clients' accounts.

Any cash balance due to shareholders for fractions of shares will be paid on April 16, 2019.

