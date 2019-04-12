Log in
Elior Group: Dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

04/12/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Results of the stock dividend option

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that the option offered to shareholders of receiving their fiscal 2018 dividend in the form of new shares resulted in the subscription of 2,327,852 new shares, corresponding to a 45.76% dividend reinvestment rate.

This stock dividend option – which was exercisable from March 29, 2019 through April 8, 2019 – enables shareholders who took up the option to receive their dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (set at €0.34 per share) in the form of new Elior Group shares to be issued at a per-share price of €11.73.

The new shares will be issued on April 16, 2019 and will be listed on Euronext Paris under the same ISIN as the Company's existing shares (FR0011950732). They will then be delivered to the relevant banks and brokers which will record them in their shareholder clients' accounts.

Any cash balance due to shareholders for fractions of shares will be paid on April 16, 2019.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 (and an advanced participant since 2015). The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

@Elior_Group #TimeSavored @Elior_Group #TimeSavored


© Business Wire 2019
