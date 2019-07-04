Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elior Group: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:

  • 79 121 shares
  • €651 472,66

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 91 782 shares
  • €329 518,25

From January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019, the following transactions were executed:

  • 988 purchase transactions
  • 743 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

  • 519 630 shares and €6 291 029,15 on purchase
  • 473 156 shares and €5 792 518,81 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59pDEUTSCHE BANK : plans separate 'corporate bank' unit as part of overhaul - report
RE
01:58pEurope trade channel with Iran close to 1st deal in days - France
RE
01:58pDALATA HOTEL : Block Listing Six Monthly Return - 04th July 2019
PU
01:55pBOEING : Ethiopian crash families criticize Boeing over donation plan
RE
01:55pAsterion Cannabis Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Election of New Directors
NE
01:48pBOEING : Ethiopian crash families criticise Boeing over donation plan
RE
01:31pCARMAT : has Presented Additional Interim Results of the PIVOTAL Study at the ASAIO Conference in San Francisco
BU
01:28p04 JULY 2019 - SENS ANNOUNCEMENT : No Change Statement and AGM Notice
PU
01:27pGOODFELLOW : Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2019
AQ
01:26pFarmers Built a Soybean Export Empire Around -2-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
4BANCO BPM : Italy counts on army of number-crunchers to win bad loan war
5OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About