Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elior Group: Share Buybacks Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:51pm BST

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 22nd, 2019 to July 26th, 2019 included:

Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares

Market
(MIC Code)

22/07/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

11,4366

XPAR

22/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

22/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

22/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

23/07/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

11,4098

XPAR

23/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

23/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

23/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

24/07/2019

FR0011950732

78 000

11,2829

XPAR

24/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

24/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

24/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

25/07/2019

FR0011950732

50 000

11,8094

XPAR

25/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

25/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

25/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

26/07/2019

FR0011950732

50 000

11,8616

XPAR

26/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

26/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

26/07/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

TOTAL

298 000

11,5248

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pATOS : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity
GL
01:18pAtos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity
GL
01:18pFederal Home Loan Bank Of Boston Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results, Declares Dividend
PR
01:17pRegeneRx's RGN-137 for Epidermolysis Bullosa Subject of New Article in Seeking Alpha Investor Site
PR
01:17pFACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook advertisers article
DJ
01:17pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds FedEx Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FDX
GL
01:16pSturgeon thinks PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
RE
01:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : is Founding Member of ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance
AQ
01:15pSOUTHERN : Renew Our Rivers volunteers to clean Holt Lake
PU
01:15pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group