Elior Group: Share Buybacks Program

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 22nd, 2019 to July 26th, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares Market

(MIC Code) 22/07/2019 FR0011950732 60 000 11,4366 XPAR 22/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 22/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 22/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 23/07/2019 FR0011950732 60 000 11,4098 XPAR 23/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 23/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 23/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 24/07/2019 FR0011950732 78 000 11,2829 XPAR 24/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 24/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 24/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 25/07/2019 FR0011950732 50 000 11,8094 XPAR 25/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 25/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 25/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 26/07/2019 FR0011950732 50 000 11,8616 XPAR 26/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 26/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 26/07/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX TOTAL 298 000 11,5248

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

