Elior Group: Share buybacks program

09/16/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 9th, 2019 to September 13th, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy)

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

09/09/2019

FR0011950732

58 926

12,0181

XPAR

09/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

09/09/2019

FR0011950732

1 074

12,0000

CHIX

09/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

10/09/2019

FR0011950732

54442

11,9299

XPAR

10/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

10/09/2019

FR0011950732

2918

11,9143

CHIX

10/09/2019

FR0011950732

276

11,8900

TRQX

11/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

XPAR

11/09/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

12,0680

BATE

11/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

11/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

12/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

XPAR

12/09/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

12,0590

BATE

12/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

12/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

13/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

XPAR

13/09/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

12,3177

BATE

13/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

13/09/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

TOTAL

297 636

12,0795

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website: https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
