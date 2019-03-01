Log in
Elior Group : announces departure of Elior North America President and Chief Executive Officer

03/01/2019 | 02:21pm EST

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), one of the world's leading operators in contract & concession catering, announces the April departure of Dr. Brian Poplin, President and CEO of Elior North America. Brian Poplin has decided not to renew his contract after a successful four-year tenure with Elior North America and to embrace new challenges. He will continue to lead the organization through April 2019 and will remain a shareholder of Elior North America.

Elior North America is a great company with team members committed to making a difference in the communities that they serve. The current leadership team in North America will continue to build upon the many accomplishments our teams have already delivered,” said Brian Poplin.

Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Elior Group and Chairman of Elior North America, said: “Since taking the helm in 2015 together with his team, Brian has focused on building year after year growth and world-class service, and has positioned the organization for long-term success. I have strong ambitions for Elior North America for the future, with talented teams in place to continue growing and moving forward. Thanks to our extended partnership with Mike Bailey, co-founder of Elior North America, we will continue our roll-up strategy in North America.”

Elior Group is running a process, both internally and externally, to identify and place a new CEO for Elior North America shortly.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

@Elior_Group #TimeSavored


© Business Wire 2019
