Eliot Engel : Engel Statement on Trump Decision to Impose Tariffs on Mexico

Engel Statement on Trump Decision to Impose Tariffs on Mexico

Washington D.C.-Congressman Eliot L. Engel, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement in response to President Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on goods imported from Mexico:

'The President never saw an unwinnable trade war he didn't like, but this latest move to hit Mexico with tariffs goes beyond foolish economic policy. Now, he's punishing American workers and consumers for his own failures at the border, all in an attempt to get back at Mexico for something they have little to do with. It's exactly the type of reckless, counterproductive policy decision we've come to expect from this Administration daily. The President has once again managed to cause further harm to the U.S. - Mexico relationship for no logical reason. The only losers here will be the American people.'

Background: In a series of tweets on Friday, President Trump said he would move forward with imposing 5% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico in retaliation for the surge in migration at the U.S. - Mexico border.