Elise Stefanik : Stefanik Joins Over 90 Republican Colleagues to Introduce Sanctions Against Turkey Legislation

10/16/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Washington, D.C. -Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has joined House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney and over 90 of her Republican colleagues to introduce legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to Ankara's military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Northern Syria.

'I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey,' said Congresswoman Stefanik. 'After recently returning from a Congressional Delegation visit to Turkey, Afghanistan, and the Syria-Jordan border-which included meetings with foreign government leaders and our own U.S. security and intelligence leadership, it is clear that terrorist groups still pose a serious threat to this region's instability and our own national security. Any actions to increase the instability of Syria must be met with adequate consequence. That is why I support imposing sanctions on Turkey. While this is an important first step to prevent further instability in the region, I will continue to work with my colleagues in the House Armed Services Committee to continue to work together to develop a long-term strategy.'

For more information and to read the full text of the legislation, click here.

###

Disclaimer

Elise Stefanik published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 21:03:06 UTC
