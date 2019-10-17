Log in
Elite Dental Partners : Announces New CEO

10/17/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Elite Dental Partners (EDP) has named Gaurav Bhattacharyya as CEO. Bhattacharyya has been President of EDP since July. Prior to joining EDP, he was division vice president at DaVita, the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. EDP founder, former CEO and Chief Dental Officer Scott Kalniz, DDS, will remain as strategic advisor to the senior team and board member to support Bhattacharyya as they work together to drive the mission and future success of EDP.

“I’m pleased to welcome Gaurav to our leadership team,” Dr. Kalniz said. “I’m convinced his skills and experience will further strengthen our team and help us expand while still maintaining clinical quality and performance – the most critical element of our business.”

Bhattacharyya has over 15 years of experience in advisory and general management roles. During his tenure at DaVita, he managed a $350 million dialysis business across 100 plus sites and also helped turn around a subsidiary ambulatory surgery business. Previous work as a principal at Bain & Company included strategy, M&A, performance improvement and commercial operations in healthcare and other industries.

“During the last three months, I’ve been inspired by what EDP’s leadership team and our affiliate partners have built over the past five years,” Bhattacharyya said. “I am excited to continue our commitment to high-quality patient care and further accelerate this impressive performance.”

Bhattacharyya will work with Kalniz and the board of directors to identify a chief dental officer who will provide clinical leadership, oversight and support EDP’s approximately 200 dentists across the organization.

About Elite Dental Partners

Elite Dental Partners is a leading Dental Service Organization (DSO) providing administrative services to 110 plus dental practices throughout the U.S. Elite Dental Partners is a leader in supporting doctors who provide general and specialty dental services to a growing patient base. For more information, please visit www.elitedentalpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
