Elite Island Resorts : Launches One of the Industry's Most Robust New Travel Agent Rewards Programs

Elite Island Resorts announced the launch of its new and improved Travel
Agents Reward Program, taking travel agent commissions, rewards and
incentives to new heights.
“Elite’s travel agent business is up over 100% since we launched our ‘We
Love Travel Agents' campaign in early 2018,” said Sherrie Ault, Director
of Sales. “Travel agents are an integral part of the Caribbean
hospitality business, and we wanted to thank them for their support by
rolling out one of the best incentive and reward programs in the
industry,” she explained.
Elite’s new travel agent program not only helps the agents sell, but
also rewards them generously for their direct booking efforts.
Program highlights include 20% commissions on summer bookings (travel
between June 1 and September 30), $25 gift cards for every booking of
five nights or longer, one free night for the agent or their clients for
every seven nights booked, and opportunities to win free all-inclusive
vacations.
The top 10 selling agents for Elite properties in 2019 will each win a
free five-night all-inclusive stay for the agent and a guest at the
agent’s choice of St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua, Pineapple Beach
Club Antigua, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua, The Club Barbados, or
St. James’s Club Morgan Bay in St. Lucia along with a $500 air credit.
Agents also have a chance to win a free five-night all-inclusive stay
for the agent and a guest at Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Antigua, Elite’s
newest upscale, adults-only resort, which opens December 1, 2019. Agents
will receive one chance to win for every booking for five nights or
longer submitted by December 31, 2019 for Elite Island Resort property.
The winner will be announced live via social media the first week of
January 2020.
Additional incentives include: a free bottle of sparkling wine for
travel agent clients upon arrival, social media shout outs for top
agents; free access and use of Elite’s photo, video, and media library;
rewards for agents who take post social media videos of their stays at
Elite Island Resorts properties; and rewards, perks and prizes for
agents who most proactively promote Elite Island Resorts properties on
the agent’s social media sites.
“Elite Island Resorts is committed to supporting travel agents who
provide us with direct bookings,” continued Ault. “We sincerely
appreciate all the agents do—not just for the resorts—but also for the
island destinations where the resorts are located,” she said.
Travel agents are encouraged to visit Elite Island Resorts’ online at www.eliteislandresorts.com
to register, take advantage of sales tools and training, and sign up for
travel agent insider emails that benefit agents and their clients.
With this new Travel Agents Rewards Program, along with the upcoming
launch of Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Antigua, Elite Island Resorts
continues to generate excitement and deliver truly outstanding and
authentic Caribbean vacation experiences.
Travel agents seeking additional information are welcome to contact
Elite Island Resorts directly by phone at 800-858-4618, or by email at: travelagents@eliteislandresorts.com
About Elite Island Resorts
Elite Island Resorts represents an impressive collection of
All-Inclusive Caribbean beachfront properties, along with the stunning
Los Establos Boutique Inn in Boquete, Panama. Each resort provides
something unique for every traveler, with offerings ranging from
destination weddings and romantic escapes to family retreats and eco
vacations. Resorts include: ANTIGUA: St.
James’s Club & Villas, The
Verandah Resort & Spa, Pineapple
Beach Club Antigua and Galley
Bay Resort & Spa; ST. LUCIA: St.
James’s Club Morgan Bay; THE GRENADINES: Palm
Island Resort & Spa; BARBADOS: The
Club, Barbados Resort & Spa. PANAMA: Los
Establos Boutique Inn. For more information visit www.eliteislandresorts.com
or call 800-858-4618.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005869/en/