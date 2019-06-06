Elite Island Resorts : Launches One of the Industry's Most Robust New Travel Agent Rewards Programs

Elite steps to the front of the pack by offering 20% commissions on summer bookings, social media inclusion, free all-inclusive Caribbean vacations and $500 air credits for travel agents

Elite Island Resorts announced the launch of its new and improved Travel Agents Reward Program, taking travel agent commissions, rewards and incentives to new heights.

“Elite’s travel agent business is up over 100% since we launched our ‘We Love Travel Agents' campaign in early 2018,” said Sherrie Ault, Director of Sales. “Travel agents are an integral part of the Caribbean hospitality business, and we wanted to thank them for their support by rolling out one of the best incentive and reward programs in the industry,” she explained.

Elite’s new travel agent program not only helps the agents sell, but also rewards them generously for their direct booking efforts.

Program highlights include 20% commissions on summer bookings (travel between June 1 and September 30), $25 gift cards for every booking of five nights or longer, one free night for the agent or their clients for every seven nights booked, and opportunities to win free all-inclusive vacations.

The top 10 selling agents for Elite properties in 2019 will each win a free five-night all-inclusive stay for the agent and a guest at the agent’s choice of St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua, The Club Barbados, or St. James’s Club Morgan Bay in St. Lucia along with a $500 air credit.

Agents also have a chance to win a free five-night all-inclusive stay for the agent and a guest at Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Antigua, Elite’s newest upscale, adults-only resort, which opens December 1, 2019. Agents will receive one chance to win for every booking for five nights or longer submitted by December 31, 2019 for Elite Island Resort property. The winner will be announced live via social media the first week of January 2020.

Additional incentives include: a free bottle of sparkling wine for travel agent clients upon arrival, social media shout outs for top agents; free access and use of Elite’s photo, video, and media library; rewards for agents who take post social media videos of their stays at Elite Island Resorts properties; and rewards, perks and prizes for agents who most proactively promote Elite Island Resorts properties on the agent’s social media sites.

“Elite Island Resorts is committed to supporting travel agents who provide us with direct bookings,” continued Ault. “We sincerely appreciate all the agents do—not just for the resorts—but also for the island destinations where the resorts are located,” she said.

Travel agents are encouraged to visit Elite Island Resorts’ online at www.eliteislandresorts.com to register, take advantage of sales tools and training, and sign up for travel agent insider emails that benefit agents and their clients.

With this new Travel Agents Rewards Program, along with the upcoming launch of Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Antigua, Elite Island Resorts continues to generate excitement and deliver truly outstanding and authentic Caribbean vacation experiences.

Travel agents seeking additional information are welcome to contact Elite Island Resorts directly by phone at 800-858-4618, or by email at: travelagents@eliteislandresorts.com

About Elite Island Resorts

Elite Island Resorts represents an impressive collection of All-Inclusive Caribbean beachfront properties, along with the stunning Los Establos Boutique Inn in Boquete, Panama. Each resort provides something unique for every traveler, with offerings ranging from destination weddings and romantic escapes to family retreats and eco vacations. Resorts include: ANTIGUA: St. James’s Club & Villas, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua and Galley Bay Resort & Spa; ST. LUCIA: St. James’s Club Morgan Bay; THE GRENADINES: Palm Island Resort & Spa; BARBADOS: The Club, Barbados Resort & Spa. PANAMA: Los Establos Boutique Inn. For more information visit www.eliteislandresorts.com or call 800-858-4618.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005869/en/