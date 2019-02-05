Elite Trial Boutique Reichman Jorgensen Adds ITC Trial Star Christine Lehman, Expands to Washington, DC

Reichman Jorgensen LLP today announced the opening of its Washington,
D.C. office with the addition of renowned patent trial lawyer Christine
Lehman. Ms. Lehman, who most recently headed the litigation section at
Finnegan Henderson, will serve as Managing Partner of the firm’s
Washington, D.C. office. Reichman
Jorgensen was launched in October 2018 by Courtland Reichman and
Sarah Jorgensen with 13 elite trial lawyers from offices in Silicon
Valley, Atlanta, and New York.
Ms. Lehman focuses her practice on patent litigation before the
International Trade Commission (ITC) and district courts across the
country. She also has significant experience representing clients in
patent cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
and serving as global oversight counsel in international litigation and
patent office proceedings. Ms. Lehman previously served as an
investigative attorney at the Office of Unfair Import Investigations at
the ITC and has handled dozens of ITC investigations and patent disputes
across a broad range of industries, including medical device, software,
semiconductor, and video gaming, among others. She previously served as
leader of Finnigan’s ITC litigation practice, and chair of its Pro Bono
Committee.
Ms. Lehman earned her B.S. in Engineering from Swarthmore College and
her J.D. from New York University School of Law. She has been recognized
as a leading patent litigator by numerous legal publications, including The
Legal 500 (US) and Chambers USA.
“We believe that elite talent wins cases, and Christine, as a star
lawyer with a sterling reputation, certainly fits the bill,” said
Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner of Reichman Jorgensen. “Christine’s
arrival expands our national footprint and bolsters our patent
litigation practice, including our capabilities before the ITC, a venue
in which our clients have increased needs. Her D.C. connections along
with the strength of our existing strategic alliance with Kellogg Hansen
will enhance and grow the exciting work we are doing in that market.”
Focusing on high-stakes commercial and intellectual property litigation,
Reichman Jorgensen made a bold entry into the market last year by
breaking legal industry standards. This included eliminating the
billable hour, eliminating lock-step compensation, paying above the
“Cravath” associate scale, and offering a fast track to partnership. In
another departure from industry norms, Ms. Lehman’s addition to Reichman
Jorgensen means that the firm is now majority women-owned.
“We are exceptionally proud to be a firm built for the future and that
includes being a truly diverse law firm,” Ms. Jorgensen said. “Our
approach has been to recruit the nation’s top legal talent, and this is
what it looks like.”
“Courtland and Sarah have a clear and powerful vision for Reichman
Jorgensen, and I was very much moved by how they manage the firm to put
clients first, its creative fee model, its approach to rewarding top
legal talent, and its real commitment to diversity,” Ms. Lehman said.
“It is a truly innovative approach to the practice of law. And judging
by the reaction of clients and talent to the firm’s launch, there’s a
real hunger out there for something different. I’m excited to help lead
the charge in providing that difference. I’ve known Courtland for years
and have tremendous respect for him as a trial lawyer and law firm
leader.”
About Reichman Jorgensen
Reichman Jorgensen is an elite national trial firm that handles
high-stakes commercial and intellectual property disputes. Consistent
with its relentless focus on client needs, the firm rejects the billable
hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. Its
attorneys are exceptionally credentialed, diverse, and passionate about
trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington,
D.C. and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argue appeals throughout the
country. Please visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005649/en/