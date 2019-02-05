Elite Trial Boutique Reichman Jorgensen Adds ITC Trial Star Christine Lehman, Expands to Washington, DC

Reichman Jorgensen LLP today announced the opening of its Washington, D.C. office with the addition of renowned patent trial lawyer Christine Lehman. Ms. Lehman, who most recently headed the litigation section at Finnegan Henderson, will serve as Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Reichman Jorgensen was launched in October 2018 by Courtland Reichman and Sarah Jorgensen with 13 elite trial lawyers from offices in Silicon Valley, Atlanta, and New York.

Ms. Lehman focuses her practice on patent litigation before the International Trade Commission (ITC) and district courts across the country. She also has significant experience representing clients in patent cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and serving as global oversight counsel in international litigation and patent office proceedings. Ms. Lehman previously served as an investigative attorney at the Office of Unfair Import Investigations at the ITC and has handled dozens of ITC investigations and patent disputes across a broad range of industries, including medical device, software, semiconductor, and video gaming, among others. She previously served as leader of Finnigan’s ITC litigation practice, and chair of its Pro Bono Committee.

Ms. Lehman earned her B.S. in Engineering from Swarthmore College and her J.D. from New York University School of Law. She has been recognized as a leading patent litigator by numerous legal publications, including The Legal 500 (US) and Chambers USA.

“We believe that elite talent wins cases, and Christine, as a star lawyer with a sterling reputation, certainly fits the bill,” said Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner of Reichman Jorgensen. “Christine’s arrival expands our national footprint and bolsters our patent litigation practice, including our capabilities before the ITC, a venue in which our clients have increased needs. Her D.C. connections along with the strength of our existing strategic alliance with Kellogg Hansen will enhance and grow the exciting work we are doing in that market.”

Focusing on high-stakes commercial and intellectual property litigation, Reichman Jorgensen made a bold entry into the market last year by breaking legal industry standards. This included eliminating the billable hour, eliminating lock-step compensation, paying above the “Cravath” associate scale, and offering a fast track to partnership. In another departure from industry norms, Ms. Lehman’s addition to Reichman Jorgensen means that the firm is now majority women-owned.

“We are exceptionally proud to be a firm built for the future and that includes being a truly diverse law firm,” Ms. Jorgensen said. “Our approach has been to recruit the nation’s top legal talent, and this is what it looks like.”

“Courtland and Sarah have a clear and powerful vision for Reichman Jorgensen, and I was very much moved by how they manage the firm to put clients first, its creative fee model, its approach to rewarding top legal talent, and its real commitment to diversity,” Ms. Lehman said. “It is a truly innovative approach to the practice of law. And judging by the reaction of clients and talent to the firm’s launch, there’s a real hunger out there for something different. I’m excited to help lead the charge in providing that difference. I’ve known Courtland for years and have tremendous respect for him as a trial lawyer and law firm leader.”

