Elite Trial Lawyers Launch Reichman Jorgensen, Setting New Standard for National Trial Firms

Next-Generation Trial Boutique Opens in Silicon Valley, New York, Atlanta

Renowned litigator Courtland Reichman and a 13-member group of trial attorneys formerly with McKool Smith have launched Reichman Jorgensen LLP, a trial boutique with a national reach and an ambition to create a new standard for litigation firms. Focusing on high-stakes commercial and intellectual property litigation, the firm will make a bold market entry, eschewing the billable hour and other dated practices while compensating associates at levels at the top of the market. Reichman Jorgensen will initially operate from offices in Silicon Valley, New York and Atlanta.

“We designed this firm to be disruptive – to include the best attributes of highly sophisticated law firms and to dismiss the worst, setting a new standard for clients facing the most complex litigation challenges,” said Reichman, who will hold the title of managing partner.

Reichman Jorgensen’s associate salaries will surpass the “Cravath” compensation scale, the top-of-market scale named for the influential New York firm and widely followed by top-tier law firms. “We will be unabashed in our pursuit of the very best talent,” Reichman added. The firm’s ranks include attorneys from such coveted clerkships as the Supreme Court, the Federal Circuit, the D.C. Circuit, the 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 11th Circuits, and district courts throughout the country, as well as lawyers graduating from the nation’s most prestigious law schools.

Reichman previously managed the California offices of McKool Smith and King & Spalding, where he headed the firm’s 150-lawyer intellectual property group. His litigation experience includes trials nationwide and more than 30 appellate arguments before the Supreme Court and federal circuit courts. Reichman is the host of “Behind the Trial,” a popular podcast in which he interviews a small peer group of the nation’s best trial lawyers, including David Boies of Boies Schiller; Evan Chesler of Cravath; Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh; Elkan Abramowitz of Morvillo Abramowitz; and Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal. Reichman also was named by the National Law Journal as among the top “40 under 40” lawyers in the U.S.

Reichman and name partner Sarah Jorgensen, a former clerk to the late Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, have worked side by side for nearly two decades. Together they have tried cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a range of clients across the country. Clients have included Arconic, Alcoa, Sempra, 3M, FleetCor, Immersion and The Coca-Cola Company, among many others. Jorgensen will head the firm’s Atlanta office, and Caroline Walters will lead the firm’s New York office as a partner.

In another departure from industry norms, Reichman Jorgensen will be a truly diverse firm. A majority of its attorneys are of diverse backgrounds, with most of its partnership comprised of women. “We’re proud to launch a firm built for the future,” Jorgensen said. “From our representation to our resources, we are providing clients a new and unparalleled experience.”

In place of the billable hour, Reichman Jorgensen will employ only flat and success-based fees, providing clients the elusive price certainty and alignment of interests they crave from law firms. The firm is eliminating two other standard features of law firm life – the partnership track and lockstep compensation – in favor of systems that encourages attorneys to advance as quickly as their skills allow. Reichman Jorgensen will also offer clients an in-house e-discovery practice and a strategic alliance with highly respected trial and appellate firm Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick. Jorgensen started her career in private practice at Kellogg Hansen, working alongside future Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“Our experience has provided us an accurate compass for what clients want and don’t want from their law firms, and what attorneys need from their firms in order to ensure success,” Reichman said. “We’re looking to set a new standard for law firms. We are very passionate about it and excited to put our vision into action.”

Jorgensen added: “Our clients come first. Period.”

Additional Commentary

Courtland Reichman: “Practicing at McKool Smith has been a great experience, and I value the many relationships I’ve developed at the firm over the years. Everyone knows the firm as a trial powerhouse, but it’s the closely-knit culture and leadership that truly sets it apart. I look forward to continuing our relationship and collaborating with McKool Smith in the future.”

Mark Hansen, partner at Kellogg Hansen: “We are delighted to be working with Courtland and Sarah. They are exceptional trial lawyers with a proven record of success. Sarah started her career with our firm, and it’s our pleasure to work with her closely again, along with Courtland and the rest of the team.”

Sarah Jorgensen: “Kellogg Hansen has been a preeminent trial and appellate firm for decades. That’s why I started my career there. They are first-rate attorneys from whom I’ve learned a great deal. More than that, they are valued friends with whom I’m thrilled to practice again.”

About Reichman Jorgensen

Reichman Jorgensen is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial and intellectual property disputes. Consistent with our relentless focus on client needs, the firm rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align our interests with those of our clients. Our attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and Atlanta, we try cases and argue appeals throughout the country. Please visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

