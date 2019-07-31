Elixinol Acquires Global IP Rights for Microencapsulation Technology

DENVER, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol, one of the most influential CBD brands in the world with nearly three decades of experience in the hemp industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the intellectual property rights over microencapsulated technology developed by Bionova. This transaction will allow Elixinol to utilize the microencapsulated technology globally. In addition, Elixinol has agreed Bionova will be the exclusive manufacturer and supplier within the European Union of Elixinol products developed using the microencapsulated technology.



Bionova’s unique microencapsulation technology offers a wide variety of uses for food, beverage and nutraceutical product formulations. Other advantages of microencapsulation technology include:

increased absorption into the human body;

increased efficacy of active ingredients within a product;

increased uniformity of ingredients within a product;

masking of unpleasant flavors or odors in finished products;

added protection against environmental factors inside the human body once ingested; and

better storage preservation of the encapsulated active ingredients.



Elixinol Global Chief Executive Officer, Stratos Karousos, said: “Elixinol’s strategy is focused on developing new technologies, formulations and delivery systems to maximize bioavailability of our hemp derived CBD products. We believe our CBD products will be enhanced by microencapsulation technology, providing multiple benefits to a diverse range of uses, particularly in the food, beverage and nutraceutical sectors.”

“By extending the useful life of cannabinoids and delivering them more efficiently in the human body, we can improve the health and wellbeing of many people,” said Bionova’s Dr. Jamie Fabregas Casal PhD, the inventor of the microencapsulation technology. “It is exciting to have Elixinol leverage the technology on a global scale.”

Consideration for the intellectual property rights are as follows:

Bionova to be the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Elixinol products developed by using the microencapsulated technology within the European Union based on minimum volumes of supply for the period established by law for any of the intellectual property rights related to the microencapsulation technology; and

an annual fixed amount of €25,000 for each non-European Union country in which Elixinol exploits the microencapsulated technology until patent rights over the microencapsulated technology have been granted in that country, increasing to €50,000 annually once patent rights are granted.

For more information please contact:

Ali Atcha

Elixinol

+31 202 993 175

ali.atcha@elixinol.com

About Elixinol

Colorado-based Elixinol , co-founded by Paul Benhaim, hemp entrepreneur since 1991, is widely regarded as one of the most influential CBD brands in the world. With a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol is one of the few CBD hemp extract brands with complete seed-to-sale control over its products. Elixinol also conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control. Elixinol distributes hemp-derived CBD products in 40 countries globally including North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Region under its own label as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixinol Global (EXL) ( elixinolglobal.com ) which is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTCQX: ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com .

See more at www.elixinolglobal.com

About Bionova, S.L.

Bionova, S.L. is owned by Dr. Jamie Fabregas Casal, who holds a Ph.D in Biology and served as a Professor of Microbiology at the University of Santiago de Compostela for 40 years. Throughout Dr. Casal’s career, he has specialized in biotechnology, microalgae-based botanical synthesis, carotenoids, astaxanthin, nutrition chains, biodegradable nanofiber development and dairy products. Additionally, Dr. Casal has been published in over 130 papers in both international and national scientific journals and written or edited a number of books.