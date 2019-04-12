Log in
Elixinol Global Limited strengthens Board with the addition of consumer retail specialist as Non-Executive Director

04/12/2019 | 11:02am EDT

DENVER, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol Global Limited (EXL or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQX:ELLXF), a global company operating in the industrial hemp, dietary supplements and emerging medicinal cannabis sectors, has appointed Mr. Greg Ellery a consumer retail specialist as Non-Executive Director to the EXL Board of Directors, effective 12 April 2019.

Greg’s senior executive career was most recently at beverages giant Asahi Premium Beverages, where he served as CEO of its Asia Pacific division for five years. He has extensive international Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)/ Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) experience within multinational, publicly listed companies across a number of sectors, including beverages, consumables, imaging products and apparel. Previously, Greg held executive positions for several notable companies, including Spectrum Brands, Polaroid Corporation, Fosters Group and New Balance Athletics.

“Elixinol Global has created an exceptional brand with a unique leadership position in the hemp and CBD markets across the globe,” stated Greg Ellery. “I look forward to utilizing my background in leading consumer packaged goods companies throughout the USA, Europe and Australia to support the fast growth Elixinol is experiencing while also providing guidance on effective corporate governance practices.”

Andrew Duff, Chairman of EXL commented: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Elixinol Global Board of directors during this very exciting time for our company and the industry at large. Hemp, CBD and cannabis products are rapidly moving into the mainstream with strong rates of consumer adoption. It is an opportune time for Greg to join the Board as his extensive skills and international experience in driving growth align well with our objectives to continue to expand into Europe, Japan and the US, and become a leading FMCG company in our sector.”

Greg is currently a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and previously held a board position for the Melbourne Racing Club.

Investor relations and media please contact:                                                      

Chris Husong                                                             Cody Slach
Elixinol                                                                        Managing Director, Liolios Group Inc
chris@elixinol.com                                                     USIR@elixinolglobal.com
+1 844-804-3504 ext 420                                           +1 949 574 3860

About Elixinol:         
Colorado-based Elixinol, co-founded by Paul Benhaim, hemp entrepreneur since 1991, is widely regarded as one of the most influential CBD brands in the world. With a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol is one of the few CBD hemp extract brands with complete seed-to-sale control over its products. Elixinol also conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control. Elixinol distributes hemp-derived CBD products in 40 countries globally including North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Region under its own label as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixinol Global (EXL) (elixinolglobal.com) which is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTCQX: ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
