Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) today announced that Elizabeth “Liz”
Robey has joined as Director of ESITA II Programs. Leveraging her 18+
years of experience serving the Defense and Intelligence communities,
she will be leading ACS’ flagship program, the Enterprise Senior
Information Technology Advisors (ESITA) II contract, for the Defense
Intelligence Agency (DIA).
Previously the Deputy Program Manager of the Enterprise Communications
Services Task Order on the ESITE contract at General Dynamics
Information Technology (GDIT), Liz oversaw a multitude of employees
world-wide, including overseeing several overseas deployments. Prior to
this role, she leveraged her position as the DoDIIS Northeast Region
Service Desk Program Manager to lead the consolidation of 5 regional
help desks into a stable and robust Global Enterprise Service operation.
Liz earned a Bachelor’s degree in computer studies from the University
of Maryland, University College. She is a certified Project Management
Institute (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP).
About Assured Consulting Solutions
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting
Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and
provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Economically
Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) that delivers
advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support
of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and
Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.
