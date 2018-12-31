Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Robey has joined as Director of ESITA II Programs. Leveraging her 18+ years of experience serving the Defense and Intelligence communities, she will be leading ACS’ flagship program, the Enterprise Senior Information Technology Advisors (ESITA) II contract, for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Previously the Deputy Program Manager of the Enterprise Communications Services Task Order on the ESITE contract at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Liz oversaw a multitude of employees world-wide, including overseeing several overseas deployments. Prior to this role, she leveraged her position as the DoDIIS Northeast Region Service Desk Program Manager to lead the consolidation of 5 regional help desks into a stable and robust Global Enterprise Service operation.

Liz earned a Bachelor’s degree in computer studies from the University of Maryland, University College. She is a certified Project Management Institute (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP).

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Economically Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

