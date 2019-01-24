Elizabeth Rossiello, Founder of BitPesa, Appointed by World Economic Forum as Co-Chair of Global Council on Blockchain

Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and Founder of BitPesa, has been selected by
the World Economic Forum to be one of two co-chairs of the Global
Blockchain Council.
At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019, Rossiello will work
with industry advisors to prepare the first agenda and main priorities
of the council in advance of the official start in San Francisco this
May. The 30 members of the Council include ministers and heads of
regulatory agencies, chief executive officers, and leading technical and
civil society experts. The Council was formed to give balanced and
holistic advisory to the projects in the Centre
for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network (C4IR). The World
Economic Forum is now able to tap into the resources and expertise of a
larger network.
“We chose Elizabeth as one of the co-chairs for this committee, not only
for her diverse background in this space, from technical expertise as
well as regulatory, but also for her ability to bring together members
of this often fragmented ecosystem. We are very excited for the
cross-pollination and results such a meticulously selected council will
bring,” said Sheila Warren, Head of Blockchain at the World Economic
Forum.
In 2017, WEF created two new Centers based in San Francisco focused on
the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cybersecurity. Inside the first
Center, The Global Council on Blockchain is one of six councils chaired
by industry experts. The aim is to help shape the global technology
policy and corporate governance agenda by providing a unique place in
the international system where policy dialogue, practical learning and
international agenda setting can take place across stakeholders and
regions on an ongoing basis.
“2019 will be a critical year for the blockchain industry, so I am very
excited to be selected to co-chair this council, said Rossiello. “The
World Economic Forum has always been instrumental in multi-stakeholder
engagement, which is important for blockchain, especially in regards to
regulation and policy. We have made some progress in education, consumer
adoption and pilot use cases that have proven scale. The creation and
implementation of policy has been fragmented globally and is still
underway trailing the innovation in the space. A council like this, with
experts from all sides of the industry, is a strong advocacy tool for
ensuring innovation can continue alongside policy that supports its
continued progress,” she stated.
After this initial meeting of the leaders of the Council at Davos, the
full council will convene in San Francisco in Q2 of this year, where
they will initiate their work advising the World Economic Forum.
