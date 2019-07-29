Log in
Elizabeth Warren Becomes First 2020 Presidential Hopeful to Boycott “High-End Celebrity Hotel Made Famous by #MeToo”

07/29/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Senator Elizabeth Warren is the first 2020 Candidate for the Democratic Party Nomination for President to back the women-led boycott of the Terranea Resort in Southern California.

Multiple women currently or formerly employed at the resort have come forward with allegations that they experienced sexual harassment or other misconduct while working at the Terranea, which the Daily Beast has called “a high-end celebrity hotel made famous by #MeToo.” Their activism has prompted a growing boycott of the hotel.

“Growing up, I saw how hard it was for my entire family when my mom worked a low-wage job at Sears. Compounding the challenge for many working moms is the sexual harassment that remains all too common today. That’s why I am proud to stand with the brave women who have launched a boycott of the Terranea Resort in Southern California.”

Warren joins a growing number of individuals and groups pledging to boycott Terranea, including the California Democratic Party, more than 40 California state legislators, civil and human rights advocate Dolores Huerta, actress Jane Fonda, and more.

Warren continued: “Boycotts are powerful strategies that everyday people can use to make change. Joining this boycott is a way I can participate in the valiant fight these women are taking on.”

In 2016, Sandra Pezqueda, a subcontracted dishwasher at the Terranea alleged in a since-resolved lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by her staffing agency supervisor and that she was fired after she reported his conduct.

In recognition of her courage, TIME Magazine featured Pezqueda in its “Silence Breakers” Person of the Year 2017 feature, alongside celebrities like Taylor Swift and Ashley Judd, who have spoken out about sexual harassment and assault.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is a labor union representing over 31,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona that work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers, and airports.

Tweet Here: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1154531258300604416


© Business Wire 2019
