Elizabeth Warren Leapfrogs Joe Biden in Polling Benchmark

By Joshua Jamerson

The latest sign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's momentum in the Democratic presidential primary: she's jumped to the front of the pack in the RealClearPolitics average of public polling.

Ms. Warren has polled higher than former Vice President Joe Biden in some recent individual surveys, but Mr. Biden had maintained an edge in the composite score compiled by RealClearPolitics, a widely watched indicator.

That changed Tuesday afternoon when a Quinnipiac University survey found Ms. Warren leading the field with 29% support among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic to Mr. Biden's 26%. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held onto 16% support. No other candidate cracked double digits.

Ms. Warren's lead in the RCP average was razor-thin--just 0.2 percentage points above Mr. Biden--but it was notable because it was the first time the survey average showed a candidate with more support than the former vice president.

RCP--one of a handful of well-known survey aggregators--combines a wide variety of polls that use different methodologies, question formats, sample sizes and time periods. But the RCP average is closely watched in political circles as a possible signal of the candidates' trajectories.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that Mr. Biden's support among black Democratic voters continued to slip, a troubling sign for the former vice president, given that minority voters are a key part of Mr. Biden's electoral strategy. Some 36% of black Democrats supported Mr. Biden in the October Quinnipiac poll, down from 40% in late September and 46% in late August.

Ms. Warren registered 20% among black Democrats in October, up from 10% in late August.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com