Elk Grove Village IL : Natural Gas Inicident - Essex Road

01/04/2019 | 04:44pm EST

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department has responded to a significant natural gas main break on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue. Homes on Essex are being evacuated at this time. Residents and businesses to the immediate east of this neighborhood will notice a strong odor of natural gas.

This is expected to be an extended incident lasting 4 to 5 hours at current estimate. Other fire departments have been notified and will be assisting at some Elk Grove fire stations while our personnel work this scene.

Please avoid this area - traffic is being diverted until further notice. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Disclaimer

Elk Grove Village, IL published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 21:43:07 UTC
