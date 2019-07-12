Elkem : Invitation to Elkem's second quarter 2019 results presentation

Oslo, 12 July 2019

Elkem ASA will release its report for the second quarter 2019 on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be made available at this time at www.elkem.com

The company will host a presentation at 8.00 a.m. CET in Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at https://www.elkem.com/

For further information, please contact: