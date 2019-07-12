Log in
Elkem : Invitation to Elkem's second quarter 2019 results presentation

0
07/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT

Oslo, 12 July 2019

Elkem ASA will release its report for the second quarter 2019 on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be made available at this time at www.elkem.com

The company will host a presentation at 8.00 a.m. CET in Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at https://www.elkem.com/

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no About Elkem
Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Headquartered in Oslo, the company's 27 production sites and extensive network of sales offices and agents around the world ensure proximity to customers and access to attractive end markets. Elkem's over 6,300 skilled employees and significant R&D activities provide a solid basis for further technology-driven growth and optimisation.

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:39:08 UTC
