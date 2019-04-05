Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elkem : Notice of annual general meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Oslo, 5 April 2019

The annual general meeting of Elkem ASA will be held on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 9.00 (Norwegian time) at Felix conference center, Bryggetorget 3, 0125 Oslo. The full notice is attached, and all relevant documents can be found on www.elkem.com/investor

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806

About Elkem
Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading companies in the environmentally responsible manufacture of metals and materials. Elkem is a fully integrated producer with operations throughout the silicon value chain from quartz to silicon and downstream silicone specialities as well as speciality ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem's more than 6,200 employees and significant R&D activities provide a solid basis for further technology-driven growth and optimisation. Elkem is headquartered in Oslo and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company's 27 production sites and extensive network of sales offices and agents around the world ensure proximity to customers and access to attractive end markets. In 2018 Elkem's total group revenue amounted to NOK 25,887 million. Visit www.elkem.com to read more.

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aAtlantica Yield Receives Top ESG Rating
GL
04:49aARCELORMITTAL : Publishes Convening Notice For Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
DJ
04:48aBIOVENTIX : Issue of Equity
PR
04:47aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
04:47aOXFORD BIODYNAMICS : Board Appointments
PU
04:47aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : shareholders to consider allocation of dividends for 2018
PU
04:46aBuy-back yield SGB IL 3102 2019-04-05
GL
04:44aBAYER : Biotech crops still a sticking point in U.S.-China trade deal - sources
RE
04:42aDISCOVERY : Masters tournament comes to norway, poland and russia following new discovery and golftv partnership
PU
04:42aUDX : Iconic projectors. Iconic locations.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About