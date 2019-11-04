EllaLink receives Global Carrier Award for Best Subsea Project of the Year

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink has received a Global Carrier Award in the illustrious category “Best Subsea Project of the Year” during a ceremony held in London and taking place as part of the Capacity Europe 2019 conference. This much coveted award demonstrates true recognition of the project’s success from industry leaders, peers and the market at large.

The key factors that led the jury of industry experts to select EllaLink are:

Creation of a new diverse route connecting Latin America and Europe;

Provision of the first low latency coherent network between these two continents;

New secured landing in Sines, avoiding other congested areas in Portugal and creating a new cable landing station in a site ideal for data center expansion;

Openness and neutrality working in close partnerships with clients;

Openness to onward connectivity between Asia and Latin America thanks to the choice of providing secure and diverse routes to Marseille.

Alfonso Gajate, Member of the EllaLink Board and project founder, exclaimed: “I am proud of this award that is a recognition of the commitment and perseverance that has gone into the project since it was first conceived back in 2012. Ross Mullins and I have been joined along the way by key anchor tenants, our investor Marguerite, team members, partners and a lot of external supporters all sharing the belief that a direct link between Europe and Latin America was strongly needed.”

Philippe Dumont, CEO of EllaLink, added: “EllaLink is honored to have received this award which is a testament to the forward-looking view that has driven the development and implementation of this project. I would like to thank our anchor customers CVT, EMACOM, RedClara and GEANT, as well as Telebras, for their trust. We are working closely within our eco-system to bring to the market an alternative choice for those wishing to cross the Atlantic. Operations are progressing on schedule for achieving a ready for service date in 2020.”

Michael Dedieu, Managing Partner of Marguerite and Chairman of the board of EllaLink, declared: “Marguerite II joined EllaLink as financial sponsor back in May 2018 to finalize the development of this landmark project and to fund its construction. This accolade recognizes this asset’s quality as well as the tremendous amount of work accomplished by the management team over the last 18 months.”

The Global Carrier Awards are the wholesale telecom’s largest global industry celebration uniting industry leaders from across the international carrier community.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fiber pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis.



