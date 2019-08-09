Ellie Mae : Statement on URLA Mandate Rescheduling and New Requirements

Yesterday, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) under direction of their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA), announced changes will be made to the redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA), leading to a delay in the originally planned February 1, 2020 effective date. Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, is working closely with the GSEs to assess the proposed changes and will provide input on how much time these changes will take. Ellie Mae will continue to provide updates as changes and a new effective date are identified.

The full statement regarding the rescheduling and new requirements can be viewed here:

https://sf.freddiemac.com/content/_assets/resources/pdf/press-release/urla_ulad_announcement.pdf

https://www.fanniemae.com/content/news/urla-announcement-august-2019.pdf

For more information on Ellie Mae’s URLA support, visit:

https://www.elliemae.com/resources/uniform-residential-loan-application

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005228/en/