Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellie Mae : Statement on URLA Mandate Rescheduling and New Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Yesterday, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) under direction of their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA), announced changes will be made to the redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA), leading to a delay in the originally planned February 1, 2020 effective date. Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, is working closely with the GSEs to assess the proposed changes and will provide input on how much time these changes will take. Ellie Mae will continue to provide updates as changes and a new effective date are identified.

The full statement regarding the rescheduling and new requirements can be viewed here:
https://sf.freddiemac.com/content/_assets/resources/pdf/press-release/urla_ulad_announcement.pdf
https://www.fanniemae.com/content/news/urla-announcement-august-2019.pdf

For more information on Ellie Mae’s URLA support, visit:
https://www.elliemae.com/resources/uniform-residential-loan-application

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aAEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aCYTRX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:19aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aYRC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:18aLAKELAND FINANCIAL : ­ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aTWO RIVER BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aAFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037
PU
09:17aU S AUTO PARTS NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Or As Otherwise Noted) (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:17aPRODUCT INNOVATION : Just-for-kids own-brand line launches in U.S. brands
PU
09:17aOCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group