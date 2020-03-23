Log in
Elligo Joins Efforts To Expand COVID-19 Risk Screening and Testing

03/23/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, is working with Verily to support the Project Baseline COVID-19 Program. The program is a collaboration with the California Governor’s office, federal, state and local public health authorities, to expand COVID-19 risk screening and testing. Three initial sample-collection sites were launched Monday, March 16 in San Mateo County and Santa Clara County. Additional locations are expected in the coming weeks.

“COVID-19 is presenting unprecedented challenges for our customers, partners and communities. In this extraordinary situation it is imperative that those of us in healthcare and clinical research work together to advance new and innovative ways to mitigate the risks of COVID-19,” said Chad Moore, Elligo President. “Whatever we can do to serve communities in need, we will.”

Elligo’s mission has always been to bring clinical research directly to clinical healthcare, solving patient access challenges by enabling research as a care option. Their existing capabilities enabled Elligo to immediately contribute to these important efforts. As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Elligo remains committed to expanding access to healthcare to those in need and helping to better understand the epidemiology of the virus.

About Elligo

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, uses electronic health records and the trusted patient and physician relationship to ensure all patients have access to clinical research as a care option. Powered by our novel IntElligo Research Stack™ clinical technology and Goes Direct® approach, we connect more physicians and their patients to research, accelerating the clinical development process. Learn more at elligodirect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
