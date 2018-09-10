Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited : Statement on Telecom Italia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Elliott notes Vivendi’s statement of September 5th. Elliott shares Vivendi’s concern about the share-price performance of Telecom Italia (“TIM”), a problem that has persisted for years. Yet Elliott is disappointed that Vivendi has chosen to attack TIM’s management, its Board and one of its fellow shareholders rather than work toward constructive solutions.

Vivendi seems to have fallen prey to the “short-termism” it has previously decried. After its own multi-year tenure as acknowledged controlling shareholder, Vivendi appears ready to cast final judgement on TIM’s new Board just four months after it was appointed. How can Vivendi avoid responsibility for the state of affairs at TIM when it was in charge for so long and the new Board has been seated for so little time?

Vivendi also criticizes the “disastrous” management of TIM. While we disagree that management of TIM has been “disastrous,” it is worth noting that TIM’s independent Board has not made any significant management changes at TIM: Vivendi’s Board appointed the current CEO, and both the CEO and CFO remain in their positions.

Among a number of misleading comments in its September 5th statement, Vivendi falsely asserts that Elliott “promised” a doubling of TIM’s share price. Elliott did not and does not make “promises” to the market. It is true that Elliott offered an assessment of the upside potential to the TIM share price over the medium term if a revised, independent board adopted Elliott’s value-creation recommendations. To date, the Board has not adopted any of those recommendations. Instead, the Board has thus far adhered to Vivendi’s own approach. As TIM’s Chairman Fulvio Conti noted on Friday, “We are executing a plan that has been devised and approved by [Vivendi] and actually promoted by [Vivendi].”

In its September 5th statement, Vivendi again confuses the proper role of a shareholder, asserting that Elliott has taken “control” of the board. Elliott does not control TIM’s board. Vivendi’s approach to corporate governance — one of apparent complete disregard for board independence — is among the many reasons TIM’s shareholders overwhelmingly voted for change earlier this year.

Elliott encourages TIM shareholders to give the new Board time to show that they can create value for TIM shareholders in what is obviously a difficult environment for Italian stocks and Telcos in general. Vivendi still has significant representation on TIM’s Board. If Vivendi now takes the view that fresh ideas are needed, Elliott would welcome its help in promoting value-creative solutions at the Board level.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aTrade Barbs Pressure Global Stocks
DJ
10:20aSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:19aFULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:18aINTERVIEW WITH CHARLY LAMM : "I remain connected to BMW with all my heart".
AQ
10:17aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details
PU
10:17aBENCHMARK : Commencement of salmon egg production in Salten, Norway
PU
10:17aTHALES : Alenia Space rises to the challenge of a changing space market
PU
10:17aJENOPTIK : VINCORION is the new name for Jenoptik’s mechatronic business
PU
10:17aDATALOGIC : to showcase extensive range of products at PPMA 2018 >>
PU
10:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Aston Martin adds FTSE experience to its board ahead of IPO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Apollo Global, Bain in early talks to buy UK packager RPC
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
5ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Preliminary Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.