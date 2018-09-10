Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited : Statement on Telecom Italia

Elliott notes Vivendi’s statement of September 5th. Elliott shares
Vivendi’s concern about the share-price performance of Telecom Italia
(“TIM”), a problem that has persisted for years. Yet Elliott is
disappointed that Vivendi has chosen to attack TIM’s management, its
Board and one of its fellow shareholders rather than work toward
constructive solutions.
Vivendi seems to have fallen prey to the “short-termism” it has
previously decried. After its own multi-year tenure as acknowledged
controlling shareholder, Vivendi appears ready to cast final judgement
on TIM’s new Board just four months after it was appointed. How can
Vivendi avoid responsibility for the state of affairs at TIM when it was
in charge for so long and the new Board has been seated for so little
time?
Vivendi also criticizes the “disastrous” management of TIM. While we
disagree that management of TIM has been “disastrous,” it is worth
noting that TIM’s independent Board has not made any significant
management changes at TIM: Vivendi’s Board appointed the current CEO,
and both the CEO and CFO remain in their positions.
Among a number of misleading comments in its September 5th statement,
Vivendi falsely asserts that Elliott “promised” a doubling of TIM’s
share price. Elliott did not and does not make “promises” to the market.
It is true that Elliott offered an assessment of the upside potential to
the TIM share price over the medium term if a revised, independent board
adopted Elliott’s value-creation recommendations. To date, the Board has
not adopted any of those recommendations. Instead, the Board has thus
far adhered to Vivendi’s own approach. As TIM’s Chairman Fulvio Conti
noted on Friday, “We are executing a plan that has been devised and
approved by [Vivendi] and actually promoted by [Vivendi].”
In its September 5th statement, Vivendi again confuses the proper role
of a shareholder, asserting that Elliott has taken “control” of the
board. Elliott does not control TIM’s board. Vivendi’s approach to
corporate governance — one of apparent complete disregard for board
independence — is among the many reasons TIM’s shareholders
overwhelmingly voted for change earlier this year.
Elliott encourages TIM shareholders to give the new Board time to show
that they can create value for TIM shareholders in what is obviously a
difficult environment for Italian stocks and Telcos in general. Vivendi
still has significant representation on TIM’s Board. If Vivendi now
takes the view that fresh ideas are needed, Elliott would welcome its
help in promoting value-creative solutions at the Board level.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005224/en/