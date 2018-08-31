Log in
Elliott Advisors : (UK) Limited Statement on Whitbread

08/31/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”) notes today’s announcement regarding the proposed sale of Costa to The Coca-Cola Company. Elliott congratulates the Board of Whitbread on this proposed transaction and looks forward to continuing to engage with them to maximise the value of the remaining businesses.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

###


© Business Wire 2018
