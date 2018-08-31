Elliott Advisors : (UK) Limited Statement on Whitbread

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”) notes today’s announcement
regarding the proposed sale of Costa to The Coca-Cola Company. Elliott
congratulates the Board of Whitbread on this proposed transaction and
looks forward to continuing to engage with them to maximise the value of
the remaining businesses.
