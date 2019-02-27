Elliott Discloses Letter to Shareholders of Hyundai Mobis

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott-affiliated
funds (together “Elliott”), today publicly issued a letter to all
shareholders of Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” or the “Company”
012330:KS).
In the letter, Elliott detailed the case for the shareholder resolutions
that it has put forward for consideration at the Company’s Annual
General Meeting on March 22, 2019. These resolutions are designed to
both transform governance and right-size the Company’s over-capitalized
balance sheet.
The full letter to shareholders can be found at: http://www.acceleratehyundai.com
Text of the full letter below:
27 February 2019
Dear Fellow Shareholders of Hyundai Mobis,
We write this letter in our capacity as significant shareholders of
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” or the “Company” 012330:KS). In
addition to our investment in Mobis, we are also significant
shareholders of Hyundai Motor Company (“HMC” 005380:KS), as well as Kia
Motors Corporation (“Kia” 000270:KS), which collectively with Mobis are
referred to herein as “Hyundai Motor Group,” “HMG” or “the Group.”
As one of the largest independent shareholders in Mobis, we are writing
to detail the case for the shareholder resolutions we have put forward
for consideration at the Mobis Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 22
March 2019. These resolutions are as follows:
-
Shareholder Resolution A (Agenda No. 2-2):
The approval of financial statements for FY2018 at Mobis that reflect
dividends of KRW2.5 trillion for common voting shares of Mobis,
representing KRW26,399 per share. If passed, shareholders would
receive a one-time dividend equivalent to 12% of Mobis’s current stock
price.
-
Shareholder Resolution B (Agenda No. 3-2):
The expansion of the Board size from its current membership of 9 to 11
directors.
-
Shareholder Resolution C (Agenda No. 3-3):
The establishment of Compensation and Governance Committees at
Mobis.
-
Shareholder Resolution D (Agenda No. 4-1-3
and 4-1-4): The nomination of two (2) highly
qualified independent director candidates (the “Independent
Shareholder Nominees”).
-
Shareholder Resolution E (Agenda No. 5):
The nomination of the independent director candidates for the
Company’s Audit Committee.
As Mobis shareholders, your support for these resolutions is vital to
our shared goal of improving the governance and performance of the
Company that we all collectively own.
We are therefore asking today for all shareholders to support these
landmark resolutions, which are designed to both transform governance
and right-size the Company’s overcapitalized balance sheet.
Background
Nearly a year has passed since HMG withdrew its restructuring plan. Over
the past year, we along with many of our fellow shareholders have
expressed publicly and privately the need for a more comprehensive plan
that seriously and expeditiously addresses the governance and
capital-management issues responsible for the Company’s continued
share-price underperformance.
The problems facing HMG and Mobis are well-known but important to
highlight in the absence of sufficient corrective action from
management. Against its peers, Mobis continues to underperform
significantly (by 50% vs. the KOSPI and 54% vs. its peers in the last
five years) and as a result, has seen a considerable amount of
shareholder value destroyed. Company valuation remains meaningfully
depressed, trading at a remarkable discount of up to 67% vs. KOSPI and
up to 56% vs. peers.
Over the past year, we have sought to enter into constructive dialogue
with the Board to find common ground to resolve these issues. Informed
by exhaustive research, expert analysis and, importantly, extensive
dialogue with other stakeholders, our emphasis has been to advise
management at HMG and Mobis to take action on the following critical
issues to rectify the Company’s persistent underperformance:
-
HMG and Mobis must return substantial excess capital to
shareholders. As identified in Conway MacKenzie’s Independent
Analysis, both HMC and Mobis have net cash positions that vastly
exceed their respective peers. Mobis’s net cash balance of KRW 7.4
trillion as of 2018 far exceeds auto parts peers by KRW 4-6 trillion.
Affiliates of HMG have been mismanaging these funds, investing in
questionable projects that have only heightened the alarm and
frustration of shareholders as well as the markets.
-
Corporate governance at HMG and Mobis must be brought in line with
international best practices. New independent directors are needed
in Mobis’s boardroom to provide diversity, depth of experience, and
fresh perspectives to the Company’s decision-making processes. The
Audit Committees in particular are in need of greater independence. At
the same time, establishing new Compensation and Governance Committees
would improve the alignment between Mobis’s Board and its shareholders
now and into the future, allowing Mobis to attract the independent
talent befitting a global Company of its stature.
While it has always been our strong preference to engage proactively
with the Group’s management and advisors in an effort to advance
solutions, our efforts at dialogue only recently gave way to
constructive exchanges. Over the past several months, we worked
tirelessly to build consensus and find pathways forward that would
properly address the balance sheet and governance problems preventing
HMG and Mobis from realizing their full potential.
Mobis 2019 Annual General Meeting Agenda
While our efforts at dialogue did not produce an acceptable, mutually
supported path forward on all the relevant issues, we are nevertheless
pleased that within today’s 2019 Annual General Meeting agenda, the
leadership of HMG and Mobis have put forward a number of small but
incrementally positive proposals. The Company’s resolutions, while steps
in the right direction, do not go far enough.
The recently announced buyback of KRW1 trillion represents a positive
first step by Mobis, but we firmly believe more must be done to correct
the Company’s severe over-capitalization. This share buyback must be
accompanied by a substantial one-time dividend in order to reduce gross
cash balance to a responsible level.
Likewise, we commend the Mobis leadership team for putting forward two
new independent directors. However, the Company appears unwilling to
make the spaces available on the Board for a sufficient number of new
independent directors, such as the two highly qualified and independent
candidates put forward by Elliott for shareholder consideration.
As a result of our engagement, the AGM now offers the potential for real
and sustainable solutions to the Company’s problems. With respect to the
Company’s balance sheet and governance problems, we believe that our
proposed shareholder resolutions build on the proposals that the Company
announced by offering solutions commensurate to the scale of the
problems. Only in combination with the proposed shareholder resolutions
can Mobis properly get back on track.
Shareholder Resolutions in Detail
We are urging all Mobis shareholders to send a clear and compelling
message to the Board, and to help drive the necessary reforms at Mobis,
by supporting the following resolutions at the AGM planned for 22 March
2019.
Shareholder Resolution A (Agenda No. 2-2): The Payment of Dividends
Mobis has been way overcapitalized for too long, dragging down
returns while allowing for the funding of value-destructive non-core
projects that further damage Company performance and reputation.
The Company’s overcapitalization has dragged down returns, which stand
at an industry low of 6.3% of ROE. Concerns continue to be raised by
shareholders that any remaining excess capital will be used to fund
non-core projects, as has happened repeatedly in the past.
Elliott therefore proposes that shareholders approve financial
statements for FY2018 at Mobis that reflect dividends of KRW2.5 trillion
for common voting shares of Mobis, representing KRW26,399 per share and
12% of the share price.
This plan would still leave over half of the excess capital on
the balance sheets of Mobis while beginning the process to bring its net
cash level in line with industry peers. Combined with Mobis’s strong
free cash flow generation, the remaining net cash balance will be more
than sufficient for cash reserve and future investment needs.
Taken together, both the Company’s proposed buyback and the shareholder
resolution will put the Mobis balance sheet on stronger footing.
Shareholder Resolution B (Agenda No. 3-2): Expansion of the Board
Size to 11
Expansion of the Company’s board size will not only bring it in line
with HMC, but will also be critical in enabling a more diversified and
independent Board to ensure better governance.
A renewed focus on corporate governance should start at the top, by
improving the diversity, expertise and independence of the overall board
structure. We strongly urge shareholders to support expanding the
Board to 11 members, which will enable an uncontested nomination of all
four independent directors proposed by both Mobis and Elliott.
Shareholder Resolution C (Agenda No. 3-3): The Establishment of
Compensation and Governance Committees at Mobis
Two new sub-committees will champion shareholder rights and corporate
transparency.
We seek to create two sub-committees in the articles of incorporation of
Mobis: a Director’s Compensation Committee and a Corporate Governance &
Communication Committee, by amending articles of incorporation of the
Company. These are standard sub-committees common already to most Korean
and international companies, yet are conspicuously absent from the
Company’s current corporate constitution.
-
A Director’s Compensation Committee
would establish compensation schemes that are transparent and
commensurate with directors’ experience and performance, reasonable
with domestic and international best practice. Crucially, the
committee would also ensure independent directors were not financially
punished, by ensuring their compensation was properly aligned with the
market.
-
A Corporate Governance and Communication
Committee already exists, but hasn’t yet been formally
incorporated into the Company’s AOI. The Committee would protect the
corporate value of Mobis as well as the interests of the shareholders
in the long term.
We therefore urge shareholders to join us in supporting the creation
of these two sub-committees as an essential step forward in improving
corporate governance at Mobis. We would envision that the new
Independent Shareholder Nominees would also serve on these new
committees to ensure independence and accountability.
Shareholder Resolution D (Agenda No. 4-1-3 and 4-1-4): The Nomination
of Highly Qualified Independent Director Candidates
The last year has shown that independent directors, accountable to
shareholders, will be crucial in achieving real corporate governance
reform at Mobis.
Elliott has nominated two independent directors at Mobis, both with
significant and relevant industry experience. The addition of these new
directors in conjunction with the expansion of the board size (Agenda
No. 3-2) would grow Mobis’s Board to 11 from the current 9. These
independent directors will represent all shareholders.
The two nominees for Mobis we are nominating are (see Appendix A):
-
Rudolph (“Rudi”) von Meister: a global automotive executive
with more than four decades of relevant experience across Asia, Europe
and the Americas.
-
Robert (“Bob”) Kruse: Chief Technology Officer of Karma
Automotive, a US-based luxury vehicle manufacturer.
On the condition that shareholders approve the expansion of Mobis’s
board size to 11, Elliott would also support the two independent
directors as proposed by the Board.
Shareholder Resolution E (Agenda No. 5): The Nomination of the
Independent Shareholder Nominees for the Company’s Audit Committee
Effective independent leadership is vital in keeping management
focused while avoiding further financial mismanagement and irresponsible
investment behavior.
Mobis’s audit committee is required by law to perform key roles in
ensuring the Board fulfills its fiduciary responsibilities. It also
oversees the Company’s financials and directors’ performance of duties,
and investigates, where necessary, illicit financial behavior on the
Board and within management.
It is therefore extremely important that the audit committee be
comprised of truly independent members, dedicated to conducting their
roles in an unbiased and transparent manner while remaining faithful to
all shareholders.
We therefore urge shareholders to join us in supporting both of the
Independent Shareholder Nominees to serve on the audit committee.
* * * *
By right-sizing the balance sheet and adding diverse and independent
directors to allow for proper shareholder accountability, Mobis can
fulfill its true potential as an industry leader and financial steward.
As ever, we remain open to ongoing dialogue with the Company,
specifically on capital allocation and governance. Should new solutions
be offered that adequately address the scale of the balance-sheet and
governance issues at Mobis, we would consider amending our resolutions.
As things stand, however, we strongly believe that these reforms are
necessary for the safeguarding of the Company’s future prosperity.
We urge our fellow shareholders to support these resolutions, and we
remain available to discuss our proposals and approaches in further
detail.
Sincerely,
Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited
* * * *
Appendix A
Biographies of Elliott’s Independent Director Nominees
Elliott Proposed Independent Nominee:
Rudi von Meister
Rudi
is a global automotive executive with more than four decades of relevant
experience across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
-
Rudi was most recently the President for Asia-Pacific for ZF
Friedrichshafen AG from 2014 through 2017 where he managed more than
8000 employees, in 37 manufacturing locations that generated $3.6
billion in revenue.
-
Prior to that, Rudi was the President of China for Navistar from 2011
through 2013, leading its joint venture relationships with Chinese
stakeholders.
-
From 2007 to 2011, Rudi led business development activities for Iveco
Trucks, part of the Fiat Group, and from 1993 to 1997 he led the
development of Delphi’s various joint ventures in China as Vice
President and Chief Representative.
-
Rudi also spent more than two decades in a variety of roles with
General Motors and oversaw the integration of a number of GM joint
ventures, including GM and Daewoo.
-
Rudi has a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Pennsylvania and an
MBA from Columbia University.
Elliott Proposed Independent Nominee:
Robert (“Bob”) Kruse
Bob
Kruse is a leading automotive technology expert and executive with more
than four decades of relevant experience.
-
Since 2017, Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer for Karma
Automotive following two years in the same role for Qoros, a Chinese
luxury automotive OEM.
-
From 2010 to 2016, Bob held senior executive and board roles at a
number of start-up electric vehicle companies.
-
Prior to that, Bob spent nearly four decades at General Motors,
leading teams across company’s marquee brands and led General Motor’s
electric vehicle powertrain efforts that resulted in its first Chevy
Volt model.
-
Bob was appointed to President Barack Obama’s National Academy of
Science Sub Committee on advanced battery technology in 2010.
-
Bob earned his Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering from
University of Missouri and his Master’s Degree from Massachusetts
Institute of Technology (MIT).
* * * *
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have more than $34 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and
corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing
shareholder value in Korea.
