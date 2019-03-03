Log in
Elliott Discloses Shareholder Presentations on Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company

03/03/2019 | 08:46pm EST

Presentations urge all shareholders to vote for new directors, special dividend at the companies’ Annual General Meetings on March 22, 2019

Full presentations available at http://www.acceleratehyundai.com

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott-affiliated funds (together “Elliott”), today publicly issued presentations to all shareholders of Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” 012330:KS) and Hyundai Motor Company (“HMC” 005380:KS).

In the presentations, Elliott urged all Mobis and HMC shareholders to vote for the shareholder resolutions that it has put forward for consideration at the companies’ Annual General Meetings on March 22, 2019. These resolutions are designed both to transform governance at Mobis and HMC and to right-size the companies’ over-capitalized balance sheets.

Both presentations can be found at: http://www.acceleratehyundai.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have more than $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing shareholder value in Korea.


© Business Wire 2019
