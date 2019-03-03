Elliott Discloses Shareholder Presentations on Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott-affiliated
funds (together “Elliott”), today publicly issued presentations to all
shareholders of Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” 012330:KS) and Hyundai
Motor Company (“HMC” 005380:KS).
In the presentations, Elliott urged all Mobis and HMC shareholders to
vote for the shareholder resolutions that it has put forward for
consideration at the companies’ Annual General Meetings on March 22,
2019. These resolutions are designed both to transform governance at
Mobis and HMC and to right-size the companies’ over-capitalized balance
sheets.
Both presentations can be found at: http://www.acceleratehyundai.com.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have more than $34 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and
corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing
shareholder value in Korea.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005051/en/