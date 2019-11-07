Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elliott Management Supports Nielsen Separation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:28am EST

Separation to Drive Improved Operational Performance and Substantial Valuation Upside

Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”), one of the largest shareholders of Nielsen Holdings PLC (the “Company” or “Nielsen”), released a statement supporting Nielsen’s separation into two independent companies.

Over the past year, Nielsen’s Board conducted a full strategic review, evaluating all options for the Company. During this time, Nielsen significantly improved operational performance across both businesses. After multiple quarters of accelerating fundamental performance, both of Nielsen’s businesses today are faster-growing, more profitable, more focused, better positioned, and meaningfully more valuable than they were at the start of the review. As a result, we and the Company now believe that the optimal path forward is to separate the Company into two premier global businesses:

  • Media: The market-leading media measurement business with a mid-single-digit growth outlook, mid-40% EBITDA margin and clear path to leadership in cross-platform measurement
  • Connect: The leader in retail sales measurement with an incomparable global footprint, low-single-digit growth outlook and path to significant margin expansion

In the statement, Elliott Partner Jesse Cohn supported Nielsen Chairman James Attwood, CEO David Kenny, CFO Dave Anderson, and the entire Board and management team on the Company’s decision:

“Separating into two companies represents the best path forward for Nielsen’s business and its shareholders, and we believe it will lead to substantial value creation. By separating into two independent companies, Nielsen is better able to position both its media and retail measurement franchises for long-term success with differential investment, profitability, capital return and strategic frameworks.

“The separation will also unlock the substantial valuation upside of both businesses, which today trade at a meaningfully depressed level after a year of uncertainty. In particular, this will highlight the Media business as a faster-growing, more profitable and market-leading franchise, allowing it to garner an appropriate valuation multiple reflective of its significant value.

“As large shareholders, we look forward to continuing to engage closely with David, Dave and the entire team as they execute on this separation, continue to drive growth and operational improvement and highlight the value of both franchises.”

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $38 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43aDxPx Conference – the New Meeting Venue for the Diagnostics and Research Tools Industry
BU
06:43aWESTROCK CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:43aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:42aDelayed U.S. soybean cargo booked under waiver offloads, worries linger
RE
06:41aTOTAL SAFETY : Announces the Acquisition of Pacific Coast Tool to Expand Its Presence in the Power Utility Segment
BU
06:41aENSTAR GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aLinde-Lien Hwa JV Wins Contract in Taiwan
DJ
06:41aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06:40aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Update of securities market T0 environment
PU
06:40aAZUL S A : 3Q19 Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release Q4 FY 2019
5APPLE INC. : AMS launches new Osram bid, courts investors with concessions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group