Elliott Releases Letters to Hyundai Motor Group

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott-affiliated
funds (together “Elliott”), today released the letters that it sent
privately in August to the directors of Hyundai Mobis Co., Hyundai Motor
Company, and Kia Motors Corporation (together “Hyundai Motor Group” or
“HMG”). Because portions of these letters were selectively provided to
the press and others, Elliott has decided to make the full contents of
the letters publicly available in the interest of providing full
transparency. The letters can be viewed at www.AccelerateHyundai.com.
For background, on 28 March 2018, HMG announced a group-wide
restructuring plan (the “HMG Restructuring Plan”) in an effort to
resolve its circular shareholding and improve its corporate governance.
In light of the significant concerns raised consistently by various
market participants, including its shareholders, analysts, and proxy
advisors, HMG decided to withdraw its initial HMG Restructuring Plan on
21 May 2018, and promised to “seek out and accept thoughts and opinions
from our shareholders and the market in the development of our updated
restructuring plan.” However, despite our best efforts, Elliott has been
unable to engage in any productive discussion with HMG with respect to
the Restructuring since then.
The letters released today lament this lack of investor communication by
HMG. They also include Elliott’s proposal that HMG establish a
Restructuring Review Committee as a forum for driving improving
corporate structure, optimizing capital management and shareholders
returns, and enhancing the boards of HMG’s affiliates with diversity and
expertise.
Elliott calls on HMG management to engage with all stakeholders to
develop a plan that not only remedies the existing circular shareholding
but also provides a sustainable corporate structure for the Hyundai
Motor Group, supported by sensible capital management and shareholder
return policies as well as best-in-class board structures that reflect
the Group’s status as a leading global automotive brand.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and
corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing
shareholder value in Korea.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005997/en/