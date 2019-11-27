Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elliott Shares Concerns on Capgemini's Offer for Altran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:31am EST

An Inadequate Price and a Flawed Process

Full materials available at www.FairValueforAltran.com

Funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (together “Elliott”), that collectively hold an economic interest in Altran Technologies SA (“Altran” or the “Company”) of over 10%, today published a presentation outlining its concerns with Capgemini SE’s (“Capgemini”) offer for Altran (“the Offer”).

The presentation includes the following key takeaways:

  • Altran is an attractive asset and a compelling target for a value-creative combination: Elliott believes Altran offers a rare and highly attractive investment opportunity in the Engineering and R&D services industry, and acknowledges the highly synergistic and industry-transforming nature of a combination with Capgemini;
  • An insufficient offer price: At €14.00 per share, Elliott believes the Offer price neither reflects Altran’s intrinsic fair value, nor an adequate premium for control. Altran shareholders are being asked to forgo any participation in the significant value creation that would arise out of the proposed combination;
  • A conflict-ridden process: In Elliott’s view, the suboptimal price reflects a suboptimal process, evidenced by a series of material corporate governance failings at Altran that have emerged since the Offer was first announced.

Elliott shares Altran management’s view on the attractiveness of Altran as a standalone entity, and the tremendous value creation that would accrue from a combination with Capgemini. Unfortunately, Elliott believes the Offer price for Altran shareholders is too low. The widespread scepticism on the level of the Offer from the first day of its announcement has only been compounded by revelations on the failings of the Altran Board in recommending this Offer. Altran shareholders should consider all the facts before deciding whether to endorse such a flawed process, and accept an inadequate price for their shares.

Elliott has previously written to the CEOs and Boards of both Altran and Capgemini to express its views, and has now decided to share its analysis publicly.

Elliott’s presentation, along with additional analysis and perspectives are available to view and download today at www.FairValueforAltran.com. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the website to receive additional information.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy investment funds which combined have approximately $38.2 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58aDIASORIN S P A : Launches the liaison quantiferon-tb gold plus assay in partnership with qiagen in the us market
PU
02:58aWORKSPACE : Disposal of Quality Court
PU
02:58aBANK NORWEGIAN AS : Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an advance notice of MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
PU
02:58aRIO TINTO : approves $749m investment in Pilbara
PU
02:56aNORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an advance notice of MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
AQ
02:53aMIRADA : 27 November 2019 – Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening
PU
02:53aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Half-year Report
PU
02:53aGRAINGER : Full-year audited financial results
PU
02:53aDEFENX : Update re proposed cancellation
PU
02:53aManchester City owner draws $500 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT sees annual revenue growth in upper half of 3-5%..
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group