Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elliott Statement on SoftBank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

SoftBank’s announcement of its intention to commence an initial buyback program of 500 billion yen is clearly an important first step in addressing the Company’s significant undervaluation, and one that Elliott supports. Elliott believes that SoftBank will have opportunities to pursue additional buybacks following the completion of the Sprint/T-Mobile transaction. Elliott trusts that SoftBank’s leadership will continue to build upon today’s progress and its demonstrated commitment to value creation.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $40.2 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kivelä Kari
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Korttila Mikko
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Järvilehto Tiina
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Loimovuori Juha-Petri
PU
12:20pREACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Santtu Elsinen
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Juvonen Virpi
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kukkonen Elina
PU
12:20pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:19pALMA MEDIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Nuutinen Juha
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group