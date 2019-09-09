Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Elliott urges AT&T to sell assets, questions Time Warner deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:37am EDT
The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc shareholder Elliott Management Corp on Monday called for the wireless carrier to sell some of its non-core businesses and cut costs in an effort to return more value to shareholders, sending its shares up 10%.

The hedge fund group, one of the United States best known activist investors, called the telecoms group "deeply undervalued" and questioned last year's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.

Elliott, which has an interest in AT&T together worth about $3.2 billion, said the company could achieve a value per share of more than $60 by the end of 2021 if it follows the shareholder's plan.

Shares of the company, which closed at $36.25 per share on Friday, rose 10% in trading before the bell.

"Despite nearly 600 days passing between signing and closing (and more than a year passing since), AT&T has yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale for why AT&T needs to own Time Warner," Elliott said in a letter to the company's board of directors.

"AT&T can unlock significant value by focusing its asset portfolio, improving operational performance, instituting clear capital priorities, and enhancing leadership and oversight."

It listed businesses including home security, DirecTV, regional sports networks, CME, Sky Mexico, Latin American pay TV business (Vrio), Puerto Rican operations and other units as possible sale candidates.

Elliott, which oversees $35 billion in assets, has waged successful campaigns for major change at firms including EBay Inc , software firm SAP and Telecom Italia. It said its investment in AT&T has been its largest ever.

The telecom company should also appoint third-party advisers to evaluate its operations and organizational structure, with a focus on eliminating inefficiency and creating a faster-moving organization, Elliott said.

AT&T, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, has missed revenue expectations five times in the past eight quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Elliott said a strategic review will help AT&T to rapidly pay down debt through divestment and increase its financial profile.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Patrick Graham)

By Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. -1.05% 40.37 Delayed Quote.43.82%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.98% 0.4966 End-of-day quote.2.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aClimate groups call for SUVs to be banned
RE
09:01aTMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2019
AQ
09:00aU.S. Treasury chief weighing next steps amid French tax spat
RE
08:57aHuawei feels no big impact from Czech, Polish security fears
RE
08:57aGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Fulbright-National Geographic Storytelling Fellowship Goes to Surfing Alumna
PU
08:57aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Past Weak China Data, Focus On Potential Stimulus
DJ
08:47aCiti's Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business
RE
08:47aRed Cat Partners with GoChain for Blockchain-Based Drone Data Storage, Analytics, and Services Platform
GL
08:45aTreasury's Mnuchin sees positive U.S. growth as China talks loom
RE
08:37aElliott urges AT&T to sell assets, questions Time Warner deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Air France-KLM shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue fears
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group