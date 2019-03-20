Ellipsis Technologies Receives SC Launch, Inc. Investment

Ellipsis Technologies recently received a $100,000 investment from SC
Launch, Inc. The Greenville-based company was accepted into SCRA’s
entrepreneurial program, SC Launch, in December 2015 and received the
first investment, of $200,000, in March 2016.
Ellipsis Technologies is presented with a big check to celebrate the SC Launch, Inc. investment. From left: Mark Housley, SCRA Regional Manager, John Schulz, Ellipsis Chief Technology Officer, Bob Quinn, SCRA Executive Director, Bill West, Ellipsis Co-Founder and CEO and Jill Sorenson, SCRA Director of Entrepreneurial Programs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ellipsis
Technologies has created Human Presence™, a bot security detection
and mitigation service for websites. Unlike typical bot detection
methods that require human interaction, Human Presence™ invisibly
analyzes human behavior using artificial intelligence and machine
learning algorithms mapping natural site visitor movements to determine
if the visitor is a human or a bot. The company’s technology is
currently deployed with e-commerce merchants worldwide to improve user
experience and ensure that their site is defended against malicious
traffic.
“The recent SC Launch, Inc. investment will be used to expand the Human
Presence marketing to new app platforms and increase support efforts for
existing channels, which include a five-star app for Shopify, a private
app for Shopify Plus merchants, a Drupal module, a Magento extension and
integrations with Convesio, Centarro and others,” said Bill West, CEO of
Ellipsis.
“Our team built a strong, collaborative rapport with the Ellipsis team,”
said Jill Sorensen, SCRA Director of Entrepreneurial Programs and SC
Launch, Inc. Executive Director. “This made room for productive
discussions about what to finance, how and when. As a result, SC Launch,
Inc. was able to advance financial support to Ellipsis at a critical
time in the company’s growth.”
SCRA is a state-chartered organization that fuels job creation and grows
South Carolina’s innovation economy. Through SC Launch, early-stage
companies are provided mentoring and grants and may be eligible for an
investment from SC Launch, Inc. The SC Launch program is open to
qualified South Carolina companies in the Advanced
Materials/Manufacturing, Information Technology and Life Sciences
sectors.
About SCRA
Chartered
in 1983 by the State of South Carolina as a public, non-profit
corporation, SCRA fuels South Carolina’s Innovation Economy by
supporting entrepreneurs, enabling academic research and its
commercialization, and connecting industry to innovators.
About SC Launch, Inc.
Established in 2006, SC Launch, Inc.
is an independent, non-profit corporation affiliated with SCRA, which
provides loans and investments to selected South Carolina-based
companies participating in the SC Launch program.
