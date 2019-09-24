Log in
Elliptic Labs :' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Empowers New Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

09/24/2019 | 05:31am EDT

First Phone on the Market to Offer 360 Degree Screens Enabled by Next Generation Virtual Sensor Featuring Ultrasound through Glass

Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is empowering the newly released Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha’s dual-screen design, allowing the world’s fourth largest smartphone manufacturer to give consumers a display that curves 360-degrees for maximum screen-to-body ratio. Elliptic Labs previously announced this contract win and the details are now being made available.

INNER BEAUTY was first introduced to the world in 2016 and immediately revolutionized smartphone design with its new approach to proximity sensing. Smartphones require proximity detection in order to disable touch functionality and turn off the screen when a user holds the device up to their ear during a phone call. Elliptic Labs’ technology replaces the traditional hardware proximity sensor with a virtual sensor, freeing up space and allowing for larger screens and cleaner design. The Mi MIX Alpha is the first smartphone to take full advantage of INNER BEAUTY’s next generation virtual proximity sensors with its breakthrough innovation that allows ultrasound to penetrate through glass, permitting the Alpha to feature a screen on both the front and the back of the phone.

“This innovative, curved design is only made possible using Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “As global demand for cleaner, larger displays continues to increase, Elliptic Labs’ pioneering technology allows OEMs to push the boundaries in a highly competitive industry by using environmentally-friendly, high-performing software that is lower in cost, while also giving consumers the sophisticated features and full-screen design they require.”

About Elliptic Labs: www.ellipticlabs.com.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs. AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is a trademark of Elliptic Labs. All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.


© Business Wire 2019
