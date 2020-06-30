Log in
Elliptic Labs : Secures Software License Contract in a New Design Win for AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®

06/30/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Elliptic Labs announced today that it has signed a contract in a new design win that will incorporate Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor into a smartphone model for a top Asian OEM.

“Smartphone manufacturers are drawn to the possibilities our technology offers,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “INNER BEAUTY gives them the ability to deliver a full-screen phone by replacing the hardware proximity sensor with a software-based virtual proximity sensor, opening up many more design options for OEMs who are looking to deliver advanced features to their customers.”

INNER BEAUTY is just one of several virtual smart sensors that Elliptic Labs provides OEMs that deliver greater user functionality and cleaner, sleeker phone designs. Another such example is INNER REFLECTION, a pioneering virtual presence sensor that offers sub-millimeter precision capable of detecting a person breathing.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global AI software company and the world leader in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. Elliptic Labs transforms products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows manufacturers to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ provides 360-degree precise presence sensing, breathing detection, and touch-free gestures. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and also operates in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. Its employees throughout the world are motivated by common core values of diligence, innovation, and integrity. For more information, visit: www.ellipticlabs.com

INNER BEAUTY and INNER REFLECTION are registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.


© Business Wire 2020
