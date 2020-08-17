Log in
Ellis Martin Report: American Bondholders Foundation's Jonna Bianco: China Owes America over $1.1 Trillion in Sovereign Debt

08/17/2020 | 10:18pm BST
China Owes America over $1.1 Trillion

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a Poignant Conversation with Jonna Bianco, President and Chairwoman of the American Bondholders Foundation. China owes US bondholders around $1.7 trillion from the 1900s and has never paid back a penny, although the US has been paying $72 million in interest payments to China for our debt daily. Jonna and the organization are trying to compel the Administration to hold the CCP accountable for their debt. Listen to this strong editorial and fact-based opinion piece between Ellis and Ms. Bianco.

ABOUT BONDHOLDERS AND THE ABF:

The ABF has personally briefed President Donald Trump as well as key members of his Cabinet and staff on the need for China to play by the rules and honor its obligations. Today, the ABF believes it has President Trump's strong support as we continue to work with his Administration to get this issue resolved.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101963/china



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

American Bondholders Foundation, LLC
2840 Glasscock Road, Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091
(931) 359-8781 office
(931) 359-9689 fax
Email: abfinfo@americanbondholdersfoundation.com
twitter.com/AbfUsa/
facebook.com/American-Bondholders-Foundation

© ABN Newswire 2020
