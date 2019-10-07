Log in
Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp with CEO David Cole

10/07/2019 | 04:35pm EDT
An Update on EMX Royalty Corp

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) (NYSE:EMX) (OTCMKTS:ESMNF). EMX is building shareholder value through royalty generation, royalty acquisition, and strategic investment. The Company is well-positioned for growth with ongoing revenue streams from royalty and pre-production payments, and an industry network with global connections that is constantly searching for new opportunities. EMX's diversified portfolio of royalty, mineral property and investment interests spans five continents, and is focused on gold, copper, and polymetallic assets. Mr. Cole provides us with an overview on how EMX continues to provide shareholder value irrespective of market trends in precious and base metals.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99311/emx



About EMX Royalty Corp:

EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

EMX Royalty Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Scott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
SClose@EMXroyalty.com
www.emxroyalty.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
