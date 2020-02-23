Log in
Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions

02/23/2020 | 10:45pm EST
Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Cole, The President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX). EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company, whose investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. EMX has a sizable global portfolio of assets and has currently over $70 million in the treasury and no debt.

In this segment, Mr. Cole discusses EMX's strategic investment in Ensero Solutions and its execution of an agreement to sell three Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Projects in Norway to Pursuit Minerals.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100336/emx



About EMX Royalty Corp:

EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

EMX Royalty Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

David M. Cole
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (303) 979-6666
Email: Dave@EMXroyalty.com

Scott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.com
www.emxroyalty.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
