Ellis Martin Report: Gatling Reports High-Grade Surface Sample Results at Kir Vit, Larder Gold Project, Ontario (OTCMKTS:GATGF)

08/27/2019 | 09:55pm EDT
Reports High-Grade Surface Sample Results

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Nav Dhaliwal the President and CEO of Gatling Exploration (OTCMKTS:GATGF) (CVE:GTR) Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake.

To view the Webcast, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98905/gtr



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Gatling Exploration:

Gatling Exploration (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report
Gatling Exploration



Contact:

Kevin Arias
info@gatlingexploration.com
Phone: +1 604 678 5308
Toll Free: +1 855 678 5308
www.gatlingexploration.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
HOT NEWS
