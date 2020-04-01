Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra Extends the Sam Otto Gold Structure at the Yellowknife City Gold Project in Canada's NWT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 10:40pm EDT
Extends the Sam Otto Gold Structure

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Suda, the President and CEO of Gold Terra Corp (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF). The company has just announced that it has extended the Sam Otto Gold Structure at the Yellowknife City Gold Project in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Gold Terra is pleased to announce the results of five holes from the winter 2020 drill program at Sam Otto. This drilling is designed to test a previously un-drilled zone between Sam Otto Main Zone its southern extension. All five holes in the 'Connector' Zone intersected gold mineralization outside of the current 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate dated November 4, 2019 demonstrating previously suspected continuity of the Sam Otto Zone. Highlights include 1.06g/t Au over 12.90m and 1.63 g/t Au over 7.25m in hole TSO20-063 and 0.45 g/t Au over 41.96m including 1.68 g/t Au over 5.00m in hole TSO20-062. To date Gold Terra has released 8 holes out of 34 holes drilled this winter with assays still pending.

The Company has recently completed 9715m of drilling at Sam Otto ahead of time and ahead of budget. Prior to exiting the field for the season, Gold Terra will complete two deep holes on a new high-grade target generated from surface samples and Induced Polarization (I.P.) anomalies resulting from the winter geophysical survey currently being conducted.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100611/ygt



About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Gold Terra Resource Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Samuel Vella
Manager of Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (604) 689-1749 ext 2
Toll-free: +1 (855) 737-2684
E-mail: svella@goldterracorp.com
www.goldterracorp.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMEGACHEM : Supplementary Advisory On Measures To Minimise Risk Of Community Spread Convid-19 At AGM
PU
12:09aFORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Oil refiners face reckoning as demand plummets
RE
12:06aPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius
PU
12:02aIBM : Offers "Watson Assistant for Citizens" to Provide Responses to COVID-19 Questions
PR
12:01aA cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontline
RE
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Q1 2020 Trading Update
AQ
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : to Restructure Production Subsidiaries in India for “TG One India”
BU
04/01KRESTA : Re release results of 2019 annual general meeting
PU
04/01SAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) New Studies Show Benefits of NAL-Authier Combination
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : RBNZ announcement on actions to sup..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
5TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED : A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontline
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group